AMASS Brands Group Launches AMASS Electrolyte Mixers, Expanding into the Functional Wellness Beverage Category

First AMASS-Branded Electrolyte Product Advances Platform Into the Multi-Billion-Dollar Functional Wellness Category

Dual-Use Electrolyte Mixers Redefine Options for Everyday and Social Consumption Occasions

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced the launch of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers, a new line of functional beverage products formulated for hydration-focused and wellness-oriented consumption occasions, with or without alcohol.

AMASS Electrolyte Mixers, available in ready-to-drink (“RTD”) cans, are formulated with clean-label ingredients and zero added sugar or artificial sweeteners, consumable as both a standalone product or as a mixer paired with alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirits. Each blend contains 20 or less calories and is formulated with real ingredients including Pacific sea salt and essential electrolytes to help support hydration while delivering a premium, versatile beverage experience.

“The launch of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers is an important milestone in connecting our brand directly to our platform strategy,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, founder and CEO of AMASS. “The global beverage market is seeing a fundamental shift in how consumers approach drinking with a focus toward balance, recovery, and more intentional consumption. This product is designed to meet that moment, whether used on its own or as a mixer with your spirit of choice.”



The launch comes at a time of strong growth across the global functional wellness category, with the electrolyte drinks market estimated at approximately $40 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $80 billion by 20341, driven by increasing consumer demand for wellness-focused, low-sugar, and functional beverage options. Initial production of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers has been completed, with product now available through the Company’s direct-to-consumer channels, select retail partners, and broader distribution expansion planned throughout 2026. For more information and to explore the full product lineup, please visit www.amass.com.

The global beverage market continues to see increasing demand for non-alcoholic, functional, and better-for-you alternatives to traditional alcoholic and high-calorie, sugar-filled options. AMASS is positioned to capitalize on this trend through its platform spanning three core segments: non-alcoholic and zero-proof beverages, functional and recovery-focused products, and “Alcohol 2.0,” defined by clean-label alcoholic and non-alcoholic offerings with low-sugar and botanical components.

The introduction of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers builds on the Company’s strategy of combining internal brand incubation with strategic acquisitions to create a diversified portfolio aligned with changing consumer behaviors. The product is expected to play a key role in driving brand awareness and consumer engagement and is poised to expand use cases across the AMASS ecosystem.

About AMASS Electrolyte Mixers

AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are crafted with clean ingredients and designed to support recovery and everyday performance with a blend of essential electrolytes and real Pacific sea salt. Consumable as a standalone beverage or as a mixer with your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirits, AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are developed with the same focus on quality, formulation, and sensory experience that defines the AMASS brand platform. The mixers are intended to integrate seamlessly into both wellness routines and social occasions, with a variety of bright and balanced flavors and cocktail styles. AMASS Electrolyte Mixers contain zero added sugar or artificial ingredients and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, allowing you to celebrate your ritual your way.

About AMASS Brands Group



AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don't. The company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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¹ Source: Fortune Business Insights, Electrolyte Drinks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, 2025. Available at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electrolyte-drinks-market-113794

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions, changes in consumer demand, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration, supply chain disruptions, and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in the Company’s SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com