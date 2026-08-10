AMASS Brands Group to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 17, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provide a business update. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Time: 9:00 A.M. ET

Live Call: 1-877-407-0779 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-389-0914 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1772273&tp_key=a96dfd62ab

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through Monday, August 31, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13762198.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1-selling domestic rosé priced between $15 and $20 in the U.S. — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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