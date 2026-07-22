AMASS Brands Group to Host Fireside Chat on July 29

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that it will host a fireside chat on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET | 10:00 AM PT.

Join Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and CEO of AMASS Brands Group, for an update on the Company's growth initiatives, including the national retail expansion of Pizzolato MUSE and the continued rollout of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers, as the Company builds out its next-generation, multi-brand beverage platform across non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories.

Event: AMASS Brands Group Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET | 10:00AM PT

Webcast Link: Click here to register

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on Amass’ Investor Relations website following the event. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to Amass@kcsa.com.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, and prospects, including statements regarding the timing, format, and content of the fireside chat described herein and the Company’s future operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, including the Company’s ability to host the event as described, to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions, changes in consumer demand, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in the Company’s SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com



