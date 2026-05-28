Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura, and White Plains Honda Partner with Curbee to Launch Mobile Service Across the Tri-State Market

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curbee, the leading mobile service platform for automotive dealerships, today announced a landmark partnership with Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura and White Plains Honda, collectively the No. 1 Honda dealership operation in the United States. The group is the first Honda and Acura retail group in the United States to deploy Curbee’s platform.

Paragon and White Plains will use Curbee’s platform to deliver select dealership-certified mobile vehicle maintenance and repair services on demand to customers in driveways – rather than just in service lanes – across the Tri-State market.

The partnership reflects a broader shift underway in dealership fixed operations as progressive auto retailers look for ways to increase service capacity, improve customer retention and handle demand that is growing rapidly without the cost or hassle of expanding physical service facilities.

“The Paragon and White Plains brands understand that mobile service is not just a feature, it is a fundamental extension of the customer relationship,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “We’re proud to be the platform that makes them mobile."

Curbee reports that roughly 37% of dealership service work can be completed outside a traditional service bay by a mobile technician at the customer’s home or office. That is reshaping how forward-thinking operators think about service-lane capacity, retention and growth.

For Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura and White Plains Honda, it also represents an opportunity to deliver the convenience customers increasingly expect. The group’s adoption of the Curbee platform further reinforces the group’s reputation for innovation and leadership in fixed operations, such as its leading e-commerce parts operation.

“We’re not interested in defending the old service model,” said Brian Benstock, Vice President and General Manager for Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura and White Plains Honda. “Customers expect convenience, speed, and flexibility, and we intend to lead the industry in delivering it. Curbee gives us the technology and operational foundation to scale mobile service the right way, while unlocking capacity across our stores.”

Mobile Service as a Capacity Strategy

The Paragon group has built its reputation by anticipating where customers are going — not where the industry has been. That same instinct drives its partnership with Curbee.

According to Curbee’s The16 report, the average American driver passes 16 independent repair shops before reaching a franchised dealership, creating 16 opportunities to lose the service relationship. The antidote is not a better waiting room. It is meeting the customer where they are.

“The reality is undeniable,” Benstock said. “Thirty-seven percent of the work coming through a dealership service drive today can be performed directly in the customer’s driveway. Mobile service is not just a convenience play, it is a capacity strategy. We can move the right jobs out of the service lane, open our bays for more complex work, and deliver the kind of experience today’s owners expect.”

Paragon Honda has been recognized as the No. 1 Honda Certified Pre-Owned dealer in the world for 16 consecutive years, from 2008 through 2024. The group also holds multiple Honda and Acura President’s Award and President’s Award Elite distinctions. That track record of retail leadership informs how the group approaches mobile service: not as an experiment, but as an operational extension of a proven customer experience model.

Why Curbee

Curbee’s M.A.R.S. platform (Mobile and Remote Service) is purpose-built for franchised dealerships. The Paragon group selected Curbee for:

Intelligent appointment scheduling that accounts for job type, technician skill sets, parts availability, and live traffic to minimize drive time and maximize productivity

Seamless DMS (dealership management system) integration that keeps mobile operations fully connected to the dealership’s existing workflows

Automated customer communications that deliver a modern, transparent service experience

A proven track record of helping dealers launch, scale and build profitable mobile programs

AI-powered scheduling and analytics that give dealerships real-time visibility into performance





Curbee already powers mobile service for leading OEMs including General Motors, Stellantis and Volkswagen, and for dealership groups including Group 1 Automotive, Lithia & Driveway, Hendrick Automotive Group and Sonic Automotive.

“What the Paragon and White Plains group has built in fixed operations is extraordinary,” Curbee’s Chandarana said. “We’re proud to partner with them to deliver that same standard of excellence directly to their customers, wherever they are.”

About Curbee

Curbee is the No. 1 mobile service platform. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.

The company’s street credit comes from in-market experience and best practices. With Curbee’s software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Curbee’s innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

About Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura, and White Plains Honda

Paragon Honda, Paragon Acura and White Plains Honda are the No. 1 Honda dealership operation in the United States, headquartered in Queens, New York. Paragon Honda has been recognized as the No. 1 Honda Certified Pre-Owned dealer in the world for 16 consecutive years and is a multiple-time recipient of Honda’s President’s Award Elite distinction. The group is led by Brian Benstock, VP and General Manager, and is known for pioneering a “Future Is Frictionless” approach to retail — centered on trust, transparency, and convenience — including a pickup-and-delivery program that has completed more than 200,000 transactions.

Media Contact

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

(313) 510-5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70a3215e-c151-4478-bd50-5ce1688fd6b5