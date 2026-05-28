SEALSQ's QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Element Achieves NIST SP 800-90B Entropy Source Validation, key milestone Toward FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification

Geneva, Switzerland, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Element has achieved NIST Entropy Source Validation (ESV) Certificate #E333 under SP 800-90B, as published on the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) registry. Validation testing was performed by SERMA Safety and Security, a leading accredited CSTL based in France, with validation confirmed on May 27, 2026.

The SP 800-90B standard, published by NIST, governs the testing and validation of entropy sources used in random bit generators for cryptographic applications. Entropy is the fundamental source of unpredictability upon which all cryptographic operations ultimately depend. A validated entropy source is a mandatory and non-negotiable prerequisite for achieving FIPS 140-3 certification of any cryptographic module, as well as for Common Criteria EAL5+ certification targets.

SEALSQ's QS7001 entropy source is implemented using a ring oscillator-based physical noise source, a well-established and rigorous approach to hardware entropy generation. The entropy source has been classified as a physical noise source with an "Open for Reuse" status, enabling broader adoption across future SEALSQ products and partner integrations that require compliant entropy generation.

The achievement follows an intensive collaboration between SEALSQ's semiconductor engineering teams in Meyreuil, France and the IC'ALPS subsidiary (SMH), and the SERMA Safety and Security testing laboratory. The successful ESV submission involved the development of a rigorous stochastic model of the entropy source, including detailed noise source characterization and statistical analysis, culminating in a compelling and technically complete submission package.

This certification milestone is strategically important for SEALSQ's product roadmap. The QS7001 is SEALSQ's flagship Post-Quantum Secure Element, designed to enable hardware-based quantum-resistant security for IoT devices, industrial systems, government and defense applications, and critical infrastructure. Its FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria certification journey directly supports SEALSQ's growing pipeline of opportunities across regulated markets, particularly in the United States and European Union, where FIPS-validated cryptographic modules are mandatory for procurement by government agencies and regulated industries.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented: "Achieving NIST SP 800-90B Entropy Source Validation for our QS7001 is a critical and hard-earned milestone. Entropy is the bedrock of cryptographic security, without a validated entropy source, no cryptographic module can claim FIPS 140-3 compliance. This certification reflects the depth of engineering expertise and rigorous scientific discipline our teams bring to every layer of our silicon design process. We are on a clear and accelerating trajectory toward full FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria certification of the QS7001, and this achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest standards demanded by governments, critical infrastructure operators, and defense organizations worldwide."

Jean-Pierre Enguent, VP Engineering at SEALSQ, added: "This result is the product of excellent teamwork across our Meyreuil hardware team and our IC'ALPS subsidiary. Special recognition goes to the team members who developed the stochastic model and the detailed documentation that made this validation possible. This is an important building block for both the FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria certification efforts and demonstrates SEALSQ's commitment to rigorous, internationally recognized security validation."

About SERMA Safety and Security

SERMA Safety and Security is an independent, accredited Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratory (CSTL), recognized by NIST's National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) to perform testing and validation under the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). SERMA provides evaluation services for FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria (CC), and related cybersecurity standards across semiconductor and embedded systems industries. For more information, visit www.serma.com

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@equityny.com







