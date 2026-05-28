Hiboy Expands Safety Education Efforts Beyond Campuses Through Community Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 23, teenagers and families gathered at the RC Sports Center in Rancho Cucamonga for a morning centered around one thing: learning how to ride more safely.

The Rancho Cucamonga E-Bike Safety Fair brought together local organizations, community partners, and safety advocates for hands-on workshops, riding activities, and discussions designed to help younger riders build safer habits from the beginning.

For Hiboy, the event represented more than another sponsored safety program. It marked an important step in how the company has been approaching micromobility education over the past several months, moving from campus-focused initiatives into broader city and community partnerships, while placing greater attention on younger riders and long-term safety awareness.





From Campus Safety Programs to Community Partnerships

Over the past year, Hiboy has worked with different organizations to support rider education in environments where electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life.

At the University of California, Riverside's Health, Well-being & Safety Fall Resource Fair, students were introduced to hands-on e-bike and e-scooter experiences through obstacle courses and practical riding exercises.

Later, at California State University, Fullerton's Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab, Hiboy joined campus police and safety teams to help students practice real-world riding techniques in supervised settings.

Both events focused on college riders navigating campuses, sidewalks, and surrounding city streets as part of daily routines. However, Rancho Cucamonga added a different dimension.

Instead of a university setting, the focus shifted to the community level, bringing teens and families into conversations around safe riding practices before those habits become long-term behaviors.





From campus lawns to partnerships with campus police departments, and now to collaboration with city communities, the direction has gradually expanded while keeping the same goal at the center: helping riders feel more informed and prepared before getting on the road.

Growing Attention Around Youth Riding Safety

E-bikes have become increasingly visible among younger riders across many communities in the U.S., offering a convenient way to travel to school, meet friends, or move around neighborhoods.

Alongside that growth, conversations around safety have also become more common among schools, parents, and local organizations. Questions increasingly go beyond what riders are using and focus more on how they are learning to ride.

At the Rancho Cucamonga event, participants joined educational sessions covering topics such as helmet use, pre-ride checks, road awareness, and responsible riding behavior. Hiboy also supported supervised riding experiences that gave participants an opportunity to apply those concepts in real riding situations.





For younger riders especially, experiencing braking, balance, steering, and vehicle control firsthand can often leave a stronger impression than hearing instructions alone. The goal wasn't simply to teach rules. It was to help build habits riders can carry into everyday use.

Looking Beyond the Ride Itself

As micromobility becomes a larger part of how people move through campuses, neighborhoods, and cities, the conversation is becoming broader as well.

Technology and vehicle performance remain important, but long-term adoption also depends on how safely riders interact with the spaces and people around them.

Hiboy's recent partnerships, from UCR to CSUF and now Rancho Cucamonga, show a growing effort to support safety education across different communities and stages of riding experience.





For the company, helping shape the future of electric mobility increasingly means supporting what happens before the ride starts: education, awareness, and opportunities for riders to build confidence in real-world environments.

Company：Hiboy

Contact Person：Flora Liu

Email：marketing07@hiboy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a72d0e67-8950-441a-a271-28e8f7d77da3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ead7978-4bd8-485e-b2a1-687344c5fef4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5429ceb4-b272-45e5-b52b-1705cd1fab51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d67320bd-46e0-4a79-a65b-f4956a348237