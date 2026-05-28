Percona Names Louis Hood Director of Global Partnerships & Channels

RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , the open source database software, support, and services company, today announced that Louis Hood has joined the company as its new Director of Global Partnerships and Channels. Hood brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling partner ecosystems across cloud, data, and enterprise technology. In this new role, he will lead Percona’s global partner program, helping customers move faster without giving up choice or control.

“Most organizations are operating across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while trying to manage rising costs and growing complexity,” said Hood. “Percona’s open approach gives them a different path: more flexibility, better control over cost and infrastructure, and no lock-in. The way is open, and our partner program should reflect that — focused, strategic and built around outcomes that matter.”

At Percona, Hood will build on the company’s relationships across cloud providers, global systems integrators (GSIs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs). His focus will be on high-impact partnerships that make Percona’s open source database expertise easier for customers to access, apply and scale.

“Customers want more control over their data infrastructure, not more complexity or lock-in,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona. “Louis understands how to build disciplined partner ecosystems that create measurable customer value. His leadership will help us make Percona’s open source solutions more accessible, easier to scale and harder for the market to ignore.”

Prior to Percona, Hood was FinOps Cloud Lead at Tangoe, a leading IT asset and expense management provider, where he helped organizations optimize cloud spend and align technology investments with business priorities. He has also held key roles at SoftServe and CDW, where he led strategic alliances and developed and executed go-to-market initiatives across cloud and emerging technologies.

To learn more about the Percona partner program, visit us here .

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms — through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise.

The way is open.

For more information, visit www.percona.com .