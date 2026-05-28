Netskope Raises The Bar With Expanded Data Sovereignty Support in Two Dozen Countries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced it has enhanced its NewEdge Network infrastructure, setting a new industry benchmark by covering the essential data location components for data sovereignty in more regions than any other SASE cloud provider. Netskope’s NewEdge Network architecture now provides national data localization features that meet requirements for network transport, data processing, and metadata governance in all major regions of the world, and allows Netskope to rapidly expand this coverage to additional countries. Additionally, the solution will provide third-party validation for customers to help with compliance and data localization requirements.

A comprehensive approach to data location and control

As nations increasingly assert control over their digital borders, Netskope’s secure access services edge (SASE) services architecture enables organizations in two dozen countries to select configurations that support the four core components of data localization:

Network transport: Egressing traffic within national borders and ensuring it is egressed exclusively by local providers

Egressing traffic within national borders and ensuring it is egressed exclusively by local providers Data processing: Required computation and processing activities occur within the country. User flows, data processing and security features are all computed locally.

Required computation and processing activities occur within the country. User flows, data processing and security features are all computed locally. Domestic storage : In-country maintenance of identifiable and proprietary data and logs ensures that customer-sensitive information remains within country borders.

: In-country maintenance of identifiable and proprietary data and logs ensures that customer-sensitive information remains within country borders. Metadata governance: Descriptive information generated across transport, processing, and storage is governed within national borders. This includes the post-processing metadata that accompanies the output of Netskope’s products, reinforcing end-to-end data residency.



Unmatched visibility and verifiable trust

The Netskope NewEdge Network was designed to give Netskope customers control and flexibility over where and how their data is secured. Netskope’s support for data sovereignty is fundamental to its customer service: enabling complete visibility and control over data in use, at rest and in motion. By operating within data planes in an applicable country, Netskope makes it possible to monitor, inspect, and control traffic flows and metadata within the national boundaries of the country, with real-time observability.

To enable verification, Netskope provides a fully auditable environment where customers can review activity, user actions, and system changes. Furthermore, Netskope’s sovereignty posture is subject to third-party validation, providing certifications for formal legal and governmental auditing.

Performance for the AI era

Netskope NewEdge is the high-performance, private cloud network infrastructure that powers Netskope’s security and network services. In addition to enhanced data sovereignty capabilities, the expansion of NewEdge—now comprising over 120 data centers across more than 80 regions, including recent additions in Indonesia and Turkey—ensures that compliance does not come at the cost of performance. With the recently announced NewEdge AI Fast Path , customers receive optimized routing and local processing for AI workloads, eliminating the trade-off between strict security and governance controls and the speed required for modern, multi-prompt agentic AI.

"With organizations moving at AI speed, any trade-off between governance and performance is unacceptable," said Joe DePalo, Chief Platform Officer at Netskope. "Our in-country data plane architecture combined with local data storage enables our customers to meet the non-negotiable demand for digital control while optimizing the user experience for business-critical AI, web, cloud and SaaS traffic."

You can read more advice about how organizations should handle data sovereignty, and the promises of ‘Sovereign SASE’ in this blog; Sovereign SASE: Why Yes/No Is the Wrong Answer.

With these NewEdge enhancements, Netskope’s expanded data sovereignty support now includes: (alphabetically); Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

For more information on how Netskope helps organizations balance data sovereignty with secure AI adoption, visit the Netskope NewEdge Network page on Netskope.com .

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .



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