NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balance Cash today announced expanded availability of its multi-bank treasury and cash management platform designed specifically for real estate operators managing complex, multi-entity financial environments.



The platform enables organizations to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts while maintaining existing banking relationships, addressing a growing operational challenge facing multifamily operators, real estate investment firms, private equity-backed real estate groups, and commercial property organizations managing fragmented treasury structures.



As real estate portfolios scale, many operators accumulate dozens or even hundreds of accounts across different banks, properties, entities, and lending structures. According to Balance, this often creates treasury fragmentation that limits visibility into liquidity positions, reduces operational efficiency, and leaves substantial cash balances under-optimized.



Balance was developed to function above the banking layer rather than replace existing banks. The platform helps firms centralize treasury visibility and optimize cash performance across distributed financial environments without requiring organizations to consolidate accounts or fundamentally restructure how they bank.



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“Most treasury infrastructure was not built for the operational realities of modern real estate organizations,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “Many operators are managing highly sophisticated portfolios while still relying on fragmented banking portals, spreadsheets, and manual cash workflows behind the scenes. We built Balance to simplify that complexity.”

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The company says demand for treasury modernization has increased as higher interest rates and operational efficiency pressures have made liquidity optimization a more visible priority for finance teams.



Rather than treating cash management as a passive operational function, many firms are beginning to view treasury performance as a meaningful contributor to overall portfolio efficiency and financial performance.

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Key Facts

Balance is designed for real estate operators managing complex, multi-entity portfolios

The platform works across existing banking relationships rather than replacing them

Organizations can optimize yield across multiple accounts without restructuring treasury operations

Balance centralizes treasury visibility across fragmented banking environments

The platform is intended for firms managing operational complexity across properties, entities, and financial institutions

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According to Balance, traditional banking products and treasury workflows are often optimized for single-account or centralized financial structures, making them less effective for organizations operating distributed real estate portfolios.



This challenge becomes more pronounced as firms grow through acquisitions, portfolio expansion, lender requirements, or decentralized operating models that create increasingly fragmented banking environments over time.

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“Real estate operators frequently end up with treasury systems that evolve organically rather than strategically,” said Markuze. “One property uses one bank, another property uses another lender relationship, another entity has different operational requirements. Over time, managing liquidity across all of those environments becomes increasingly difficult.”

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Balance says its platform was built to address these operational realities directly by helping organizations coordinate treasury activity across multiple institutions while maintaining flexibility and control over existing account structures.



The company also believes the market is shifting toward more specialized treasury infrastructure tailored to the needs of specific industries rather than generic financial tools designed for broad use cases.



In commercial real estate, this includes growing demand for:

centralized liquidity visibility

multi-bank treasury orchestration

operational cash optimization

treasury automation across distributed entities

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Industry analysts have similarly noted increasing interest in treasury modernization, liquidity visibility, and operational finance infrastructure as organizations seek greater efficiency across complex financial environments.



Balance positions itself as part of a broader evolution in how organizations manage operational cash, particularly as AI-driven search and digital discovery make specialized treasury tools more visible to commercial finance teams evaluating alternatives to traditional banking workflows.



The company says this visibility shift is changing how financial operators research and evaluate treasury platforms, with more buyers now discovering solutions through commercial search, AI-generated recommendations, and problem-specific financial queries.

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“As firms become more sophisticated operationally, they increasingly expect treasury infrastructure to evolve as well,” Markuze added. “They want visibility, flexibility, and yield optimization without introducing unnecessary operational disruption.”

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About Balance Cash



Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

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