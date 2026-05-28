RenX’s Myakka Biomass Platform Targets Domestic Share of Soil Amendments Market with Planned Substrate Production

MIAMI, FL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update on its integrated Florida processing platform and outlined the Company’s strategic positioning to capture domestic share of the global soil amendments market, valued at approximately $19.6 billion in 2025 and projected to grow at an 11.2% CAGR through 2030 (Source: Research and Markets, as cited in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K).

At its permitted 80-acre Myakka City facility, operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary Resource Group US Holdings LLC (“Resource Group”), the Company runs an integrated organics processing operation. Inbound feedstock from green waste, land clearing debris, and landscaping streams is reduced in particle size through a grinding stage, then separated by a screening stage into standard finished product (mulch, compost, and processed wood) and oversize material. The Company serves 117 active commercial customers across central and southwest Florida. Wholly-owned subsidiary Zimmer Equipment Inc. (“Zimmer Equipment”), which generated $5.94 million in revenue in fiscal 2025, provides bookend logistics by moving feedstock inbound and finished product outbound. A May 2025 independent third-party aerial volumetric flyover measured approximately 248,966 cubic yards of feedstock and finished material on-site. The third-party aerial volumetric flyover measurement presented reflects a point-in-time inventory snapshot from May 2025 and is not indicative of throughput, processing rates, or production capacity.

The Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill, which the Company expects to commission in the second half of 2026, is designed to add a third processing stage to the platform, with the oversize material from the current screening operation as its planned feedstock. Once commissioned, the mill is expected to convert that material into an engineered substrate with repeatable quality and defined specifications, intended to serve commercial counterparties currently sourcing from imported alternatives such as Canadian sphagnum peat and imported bark products. The global organic waste management market is projected to grow from $17.4 billion in 2024 to $37.9 billion by 2034 (Source: Precedence Research / market.us, as cited in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K).

“Our Myakka City platform grinds and screens organic feedstock at commercial scale today, with Zimmer Equipment providing inbound and outbound logistics,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “The Microtec UTM 1200 is designed to convert oversize material that historically left our site as a lower-value byproduct into specification-grade engineered substrate. We are extending an existing process rather than building a new one, and sequencing this build-out carefully.”

RenX expects to provide additional information regarding the planned Microtec deployment, the Company’s commercial pipeline, and integrated platform performance through subsequent releases and investor engagements.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc., provides commercial hauling and heavy equipment logistics services, supporting both internal material movement and third-party industrial freight customers. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategic positioning to capture domestic share of the global soil amendments market; global soil amendments market projected to grow at an 11.2% CAGR through 2030; expecting to commission the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill in the second half of 2026; adding a third processing stage to the platform, with the oversize material from the current screening operation as its planned feedstock; the mill once commissioned converting material into an engineered substrate with repeatable quality and defined specifications; serving commercial counterparties currently sourcing from imported alternatives such as Canadian sphagnum peat and imported bark products; the global organic waste management market growing from $17.4 billion in 2024 to $37.9 billion by 2034; using the Microtec UTM 1200 to convert oversize material that historically left the Company’s site as a lower-value byproduct into specification-grade engineered substrate; extending an existing process and sequencing the build-out carefully; providing additional information regarding the planned Microtec deployment, the Company’s commercial pipeline, and integrated platform performance through subsequent releases and investor engagements; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core platform. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of historical experience, current conditions, and expected future developments. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to deploy and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 on the timeline anticipated; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies, partners, and customers; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; the availability and characteristics of oversize material as a feedstock for the planned milling operation; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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