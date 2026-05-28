Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2025

On 30 April 2026, the General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB (identification code 303299781, address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, LT-01110) decided to allocate EUR 0.12 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 15 May 2026 were shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB.

From 29 May 2026 the dividends will be allocated in the following order:

- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Farmland, AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the amount of dividend, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Farmland, AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Artea Bankas AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Artea Bankas AB. The list of the branches of Artea Bankas AB can be found here).

Procedure for dividends taxation for the year 2025:

- dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

- dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 17 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws. If dividends are paid to legal entities (such as a brokerage firm or a credit institution) which will distribute the dividends to their ultimate beneficial owners and which have not disclosed their lists of shareholders to the company, a 17% corporate income tax rate will apply.

For additional information on payout of the dividends please contact Artea Bankas AB tel. +370 610 44447.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surplienė

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com