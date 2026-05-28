Moonkie Launches Hug & Go™ Toddler Backpack Collection for Children’s First Everyday Adventures

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more families embrace practical products for everyday toddler life, Moonkie has launched the Hug & Go™ Toddler Backpack collection . The new lineup features lightweight backpacks sized for younger children and intended for everyday outings, short trips, and the small routines toddlers quickly make their own.

For many toddlers, wanting their own backpack is one of the first little signs of independence. They want to carry their own things, wear something that feels personal to them, and take part in everyday outings in the same way older kids and adults do.

That stage is exactly what the Moonkie Hug & Go™ Toddler Backpack collection was created around. The backpacks are lightweight and sized for younger children. Soft materials, easy-to-hold handles, and simple openings also help toddlers use the backpack more comfortably and independently on their own.

Whether heading to the park, stopping by a café, taking a neighborhood walk, or packing for a beach trip or weekend getaway, many toddlers begin wanting to carry their own small essentials as part of those routines. For many families, a toddler’s first summer often becomes filled with these small everyday outings and first adventures outside the home.

The backpacks are sized for younger children carrying just what they need for the day, such as snacks, small toys, or familiar comfort items. The collection also reflects the growing role backpacks play during everyday family routines, from simple afternoon outings to longer summer day trips and first family vacations.

Each backpack also comes with a built-in plush companion, a detail many parents may recognize as especially comforting during the toddler years. Young children often like bringing something familiar with them during outings, whether it’s a longer day out, a family trip, or simply being somewhere new.

“During the toddler years, so many important milestones happen through small everyday routines,” said Lesley, marketing director for Moonkie. “Toddlers naturally reach a stage where they want to carry their own things and feel more involved in everyday routines. With the Hug & Go™ collection, we wanted to create products that feel practical for families while also supporting those comforting, familiar moments toddlers naturally hold onto during everyday adventures.”

The Moonkie Hug & Go™ Toddler Backpack collection reflects a growing interest among families in products that fit naturally into everyday toddler life while supporting small moments of independence during early childhood. More parents and gift-givers are looking for practical products that become part of everyday routines and family memories, especially during milestone moments like a toddler’s first summer outings and trips.

The Hug & Go™ Toddler Backpack collection is now available through Moonkie's official website .

About Moonkie

Moonkie [moon-kee] is a modern baby brand inspired by the balance of tranquility and play in early childhood. Inspired by the gentle glow of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey at play, the brand creates thoughtfully designed essentials and sensory-driven products that support everyday parenting moments. From practical feeding tools to skill-building toys, Moonkie combines functionality, safety, and modern design to help families navigate the early years with more ease, connection, and joy.

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Media Contact:

Contact Person: Peter

Email: peter.h@moonkieshop.com



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