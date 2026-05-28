Fiserv and Cognition Partner to Modernize Banking Technology and Bring New Capabilities to Clients Faster

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology, and Cognition, the AI agent lab, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Cognition’s AI software engineer, Devin, to accelerate the modernization of core banking technology and shorten the time it takes for new capabilities to reach Fiserv financial institution clients. By shortening release cycles and strengthening platform performance, the partnership supports Fiserv’s ability to deliver innovation at speed, while maintaining stability, security, and resilience.

Modernization is among the most significant and historically slowest initiatives in financial services. Devin is uniquely suited to accelerate this work, operating at scale across complex codebases. Fiserv plans to deploy Devin across core platform modernization and other strategic engineering initiatives — executing complex engineering work in parallel and accelerating the pace at which Fiserv ships new capabilities to clients. As part of the deployment, Fiserv is also strengthening governance and security controls for AI-assisted development to help protect the integrity of the software lifecycle.

This partnership builds on Fiserv's broader commitment to embed AI across its technology operations and product development in ways that translate into tangible client value. Devin's ability to take on end-to-end engineering tasks including understanding codebases, writing, and testing code, and iterating autonomously, extends engineering capacity so teams can focus on delivering high-quality improvements that matter most to clients, from shipping enhancements, strengthening quality checks, to improving platform resilience.

The collaboration reflects Fiserv's strategy to bring AI into every part of how it serves financial institutions — from the technology and engineering that power Fiserv platforms, to the operations that support them.

"Speed matters more than ever in banking, and our clients are counting on us to deliver. With Devin, we can accelerate modernization of the platforms our clients run their business on, ship new capabilities faster, and free our teams to focus on the work that matters most," said Dhivya Suryadevara, Co-President of Fiserv.

"Fiserv is exactly the kind of organization where Devin creates compounding value — massive scale and an engineering organization that has ambitious goals for what it needs to build and maintain," said Russell Kaplan, Co-Founder and President, Cognition. "We are proud to partner with Fiserv to help teams deliver measurable improvements, so clients see faster access to new capabilities, more consistent releases, and continued focus on quality and security."

Fiserv is among a growing number of financial services organizations deploying Devin to accelerate product delivery, modernize platforms, expand automated testing, and strengthen governance for AI-assisted development ensuring innovation reaches clients faster and more reliably.

About Cognition

Cognition is the leading AI software engineering company and makers of Devin, the world's first AI software engineer. Devin works end-to-end on complex engineering tasks — planning, coding, testing, and iterating autonomously — enabling teams to scale their engineering capacity without scaling headcount. Cognition is partnered with leading enterprises across financial services, technology, and beyond. Learn more at cognition.ai.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. At the intersection of banking and commerce, the company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:

Chase Wallace

Senior Director, Communications

470-481-2555

chase.wallace@fiserv.com