Measurabl and USGBC California Launch Building Performance Pulse, the State’s First Sustainability Dashboard Combining Energy, Carbon, and Water Data





SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, and USGBC California today announced the launch of the California Building Performance Pulse . This new public-facing dashboard is designed to improve visibility into sustainability performance trends across the California building sector and help owners, operators, and other stakeholders better benchmark building performance across the state.

Unlike other dashboards, Measurabl’s Pulse combines energy, carbon, and water usage insights together in a single platform, making it the only public California dashboard to include all three.

The Pulse tracks more than 1.3 billion square feet of floor space across six years of utility reporting for buildings in California, representing in total:

23 million metric tons of carbon emissions

of carbon emissions 109 billion kWh o f energy use

f energy use 240 billion gallons of water consumption



Data powering the platform is sourced from Measurabl’s Quantum Cloud, which tracks sustainability data from more than 23 billion square feet across 90+ countries. The data is screened, validated, deduplicated, and refreshed on an ongoing basis to improve quality and usability of the platform.

“California’s climate and building performance goals depend on making high-quality data more accessible, understandable, and actionable,” said Ben Stapleton, CEO, USGBC California. “Measurabl’s Building Performance Pulse helps make energy, carbon, and water insights more visible and usable for owners, operators, policymakers, and other stakeholders working to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and strengthen resilience across California.”

Pulse enables peer comparisons across a variety of building types, such as office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and retail, with dynamic filtering by city, floor area, year built, and other characteristics. It displays median annual performance, percentile distributions, year-over-year trends, and geographic patterns to help users better understand how building performance varies across California.

“Our new dashboard reflects a broader shift toward more transparent, participation-driven, and useful performance insights based on high quality data,” said Mike Zatz, SVP of Global Data Ecosystem & Partnerships at Measurabl. “By partnering with USGBC California, we’re able to focus on the building performance insights most relevant to California stakeholders and deliver a resource designed to benefit the broader market and the public. As additional buildings join the platform, the dataset becomes more comprehensive and therefore more valuable for the full commercial building ecosystem.”

The launch builds on the organizations’ 2025 partnership announcement , in which USGBC California selected Measurabl as a preferred benchmarking platform for its Building Performance Hub . The Hub is a centralized digital resource designed to help owners, policymakers, and service providers navigate California’s evolving Building Performance Standards and broader decarbonization goals.

California building owners and operators looking for deeper benchmarking visibility can sign up for Measurabl’s Free Solution to compare the performance of their properties against similar properties across California. And in doing so, they will be adding valuable data to the database that powers the California Building Performance Pulse platform.

Measurabl’s Free Solution builds on the functionality of ENERGY STAR’s Portfolio Manager® tool, allowing subscribers to seamlessly sync data to access value-added functionality, including:

Expanded data quality checks, including floor area coverage and meter coverage validation

Enhanced tracking for Scope 3 emissions, green building certifications, audit results, and improvement projects

Benchmarking against a global dataset of more than 100,000 buildings with monthly refreshed data

Portfolio dashboards, trends, and target tracking for streamlined performance monitoring and reporting

Automated identification of properties subject to benchmarking and Building Performance Standard (BPS) laws across the U.S. and Canada

Tracking for dozens of green building certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, Green Globes, and more

Explore the insights available on the dashboard here .

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Jack Whelan, Bloxspring

jack@bloxspring.com

press@measurabl.com

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries, representing more than $3 trillion in AUM to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 23 billion square feet of real estate on the platform, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.

About USGBC California

USGBC California is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California’s built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the state. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time. www.usgbc-ca.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d75ddcd1-31a7-4a25-891c-07d3dfea0943