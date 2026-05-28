TSG Invest Expands SpaceX Research Ahead of $2 Trillion Nasdaq IPO

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a multi-entity financial services firm providing accredited investors with research, advisory services, and access to pre-IPO opportunities, today announced an expanded research profile on Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) within its proprietary Venture 50 Index . The update follows SpaceX's April 1, 2026 confidential S-1 filing, with the company targeting a June 2026 Nasdaq listing at a valuation above $2 trillion — what would be the largest initial public offering in history.

The expanded SpaceX research page details the company's path from its $800 billion December 2025 insider share sale to the anticipated $2 trillion-plus public listing — a valuation trajectory representing roughly 4x appreciation over 18 months. The page documents SpaceX's reported $15 to $16 billion in 2025 revenue, an estimated $8 billion in EBITDA, and the growth of its Starlink satellite internet service to more than 9 million subscribers worldwide. It also reviews the company's 170 launches in 2025, its September 2025 acquisition of $17 billion in EchoStar spectrum licenses, and the development status of Starship Version 3.

“SpaceX is yet another reason the Venture 50 exists,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest. “Our goal is to give accredited investors structured research on the pre-IPO companies that matter most, with the same rigor a public-equity analyst would bring to a covered stock. As SpaceX moves toward the public market, our role is to help investors understand the business and the risks, not just the headline.”

The Venture 50 Index tracks 50 high-growth private companies across artificial intelligence, defense, space, fintech, robotics, and energy. Each company is profiled in a standardized format covering founding history, products and services, business model, valuation history, investment considerations, and risk factors. The Venture 50 Index is the flagship research product of TSG Invest and is published as an educational resource for accredited investors. The SpaceX profile is one of fifty company pages maintained on tsginvest.com and updated as material events occur.

TSG Invest is led by Drew Spaventa and headquartered on Long Island, New York. Investment advisory services are offered through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Private placement services are offered through TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC. The SpaceX research page and the Venture 50 Index are published for educational purposes and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any security.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the brand name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company founded in 2020 and headquartered on Long Island, New York. Through its affiliated entities — TSG Alpha Partners LLC (SEC-registered investment adviser), TSG Capital Advisors LLC (FINRA-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC), TSG Fund Management, and TSG Insurance Services LLC — TSG Invest provides family office-style wealth management, alternative investments, pre-IPO venture capital access, structured notes, hedging strategies, custom indexing, insurance solutions, and more. TSG Invest's proprietary Venture 50 Index and TSG Vault platform provide investors with research, analysis, and access to opportunities in the pre-IPO market.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com .

Media Contact:

Ryan Tiernan

Media Relations, TSG Invest

(631) 210-7263

info@tsginvest.com

www.tsginvest.com