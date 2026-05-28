Ragic's New AI Agent Puts Enterprise-Grade Automation in the Hands of Non-Technical Teams

COVINA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragic, a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own systems according to their own workflow with a quick and intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, today announced the release of Ragic AI Agent, a new artificial intelligence solution that puts AI power into the hands of companies of any size, especially those lacking in-house technical expertise.

Ragic AI Agent lives natively inside a user’s database, eliminating the need for deployment, integrations, manual data feeding, or coding. Because everything runs within the Ragic account, the data stays secure and never leaves a user’s environment.



AI Designed for Everyday Workflows

Ragic AI Agent represents a new kind of agentic AI integrated into the enterprise for everyday business applications. While many AI agents require complex integrations and technical expertise to implement, the Ragic AI Agent natively operates within the Ragic database environment, so results stay structured and directly trigger the next step without manual work. The Agent can read records, complete forms, run workflows, and apply business logic within the database where the data already resides.

“Businesses want the productivity gains of AI, but nobody wants costly and risky AI projects, not to mention that customized projects take many iterations to get most things right,” said Jeff Kuo, CEO and Founder of Ragic. “Ragic AI Agent removes that complexity. You can start small, and continuously tune your AI prompts and context, making your entire company work smarter by the day.”

Ragic developed its AI Agent to fill the growing gap between demand for AI and the need for simpler tools. While many tools are too technical or fragmented for simple business applications, Ragic AI Agent is ideal for operations, HR, sales, finance, and administrative teams that need to automate repetitive tasks without internal developers or external consultants.

Embedded AI Without Programming

Ragic has made the AI Agent an embedded solution within its platform to simplify deployment and applications:

Native database integration – Because the AI Agent is embedded within the Ragic database, it can directly access data, records, workflows, and operational logic. No external APIs or manual data transfers are required. Ragic’s Agent can “see” everything in the company database and uses that collective knowledge to make more informed and accurate automation decisions.

– Because the AI Agent is embedded within the Ragic database, it can directly access data, records, workflows, and operational logic. No external APIs or manual data transfers are required. Ragic’s Agent can “see” everything in the company database and uses that collective knowledge to make more informed and accurate automation decisions. No coding or installation required – Unlike some agents that require additional software, server configurations, and API connectors, Ragic’s AI Agent is configured right in the browser via a drag-and-drop interface and natural language instructions. It works directly on your sheets and data and can be used immediately after setup. Anyone who understands the business logic can build AI-driven business processes.

– Unlike some agents that require additional software, server configurations, and API connectors, Ragic’s AI Agent is configured right in the browser via a drag-and-drop interface and natural language instructions. It works directly on your sheets and data and can be used immediately after setup. Anyone who understands the business logic can build AI-driven business processes. Built for companywide use – Unlike AI agents that serve as personal assistants, Ragic AI Agent is designed so that one person can set up a workflow that the entire team or organization can use. Anyone who accesses the database can benefit.

– Unlike AI agents that serve as personal assistants, Ragic AI Agent is designed so that one person can set up a workflow that the entire team or organization can use. Anyone who accesses the database can benefit. Built-in guardrails – Each Agent can be assigned its own permissions, workflows, and the scope of allowed actions directly within Ragic during setup. This keeps the AI Agent productive within established boundaries and helps businesses maintain governance and control.

– Each Agent can be assigned its own permissions, workflows, and the scope of allowed actions directly within Ragic during setup. This keeps the AI Agent productive within established boundaries and helps businesses maintain governance and control. Ragic meets enterprise-grade security standards. Access rights can be finely controlled, so each role only sees what they need. You can also set specific access rights for the AI Agent.



Ragic AI Agent supports large language models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, giving businesses more flexibility in how they apply AI within their organizations. Ragic AI Agent gives smaller organizations an alternative to expensive enterprise AI solutions. It also gives larger organizations an AI solution for departments that delivers embedded, governed automation directly into existing workflows without requiring additional software.

The AI Agent is included in Ragic’s paid plans, and each plan includes a set usage quota. For more information, visit https://www.ragic.com/intl/en/product-ai-agent .

About Ragic

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease.

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