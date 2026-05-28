HyOrc Corporation: The Infrastructure Shortcut to Europe’s Energy Security

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe faces a severe structural vulnerability: it possesses virtually no domestic oil reserves. A continent entirely dependent on imported liquid fuels is fundamentally exposed to global supply chain fractures. To secure its industrial base, Europe must manufacture its own energy security from its most abundant domestic resource—waste.

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) sits at this exact collision point. While the broader market wastes capital chasing conceptual, decades-away energy grids, HyOrc is engineering and deploying physical infrastructure today. By transforming waste liabilities into high-value transition fuels, HyOrc is executing the exact blueprint required to scale into a dominant, Nasdaq-listed industrial powerhouse. Our technology provides crucial fuel flexibility in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

The HyOrc strategy is built on deployable economics. In Porto, Portugal, the Company is deploying a commercial facility engineered to convert refuse-derived fuel (RDF) into approximately 8 tonnes per day of green methanol. This is a highly scalable infrastructure strategy, not just a localized fuel project. Methanol utilizes existing global logistics, completely bypassing the need to rebuild the energy grid. HyOrc is aggressively scaling this model in Bulgaria, advancing a massive waste-to-methanol platform targeting 20,000 tonnes annually to directly answer Europe’s mandates for sovereign fuel production.

Beyond fuel generation, HyOrc is decarbonizing heavy transport. Through strategic cooperation with GB Railfreight, the Company is advancing hydrogen and alternative-fuel locomotive retrofits. Upgrading existing rail fleets offers drastically lower capital expenditures, highly realistic transition economics, and rapid deployment timelines compared to complete asset replacements.

The energy transition will be won by scalable, infrastructure-compatible solutions, not idealism. Affordable, immediate pathways matter more than theoretical perfection. HyOrc’s multi-fuel industrial systems offer the deployable economics the world requires right now, positioning the Company to capture the most critical transition markets of the next two decades. Deploy now. Not someday.





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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