Gainsight Launches the Agentic Stack for Customer Retention

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight, the retention-as-a-service (RaaS) company, today announced that the entire Gainsight Platform is now agentic, giving companies the freedom to build and buy agents to retain and grow their customers. Gainsight’s new product innovations treat agents as first-class citizens, letting them work with Gainsight just as seamlessly as the hundreds of thousands of post-sales professionals who've used it for fifteen years.

"Every customer-facing leader is hearing the same question from their board: how do I use agentic AI to drive higher retention?" said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO of Gainsight. "The market has handed them a false choice. Either vibe code from scratch or buy off-the-shelf agents that don't understand your business. You shouldn't have to choose and with Gainsight, you don't. We believe in the power of and—build and buy. Customers want a foundation that handles the boring but critical stuff like permissions, governance, maintenance, and scaling, so they can focus on the fun stuff: building differentiated agentic workflows and skills that are unique to their business."

Gainsight Agent Studio, powered by Claude, is a first-of-its-kind agentic workspace built directly inside the Gainsight platform. In the rush to adopt AI, customer-facing teams have been asked to choose between AI tools that can do anything and AI tools built for their business. Gainsight Agent Studio gives them both: a way to design, automate and share AI workflows in plain language, pre-wired with fifteen years of Customer Success (CS) expertise and the permissions, data model and governance already running in Gainsight. Teams turn ideas into repeatable skills the whole team can use, from nightly account prep briefs to post-call triage flows to custom dashboards. Coming soon; waitlist now open.

Build on Gainsight, wherever your team already works.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) and command-line interface (CLI) bring the depth of Gainsight's expertise into the AI workflows teams build for themselves, turning general-purpose AI tools into ones that actually understand your customers.

Gainsight MCP for CS and Staircase (live now) connects Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot or any compatible AI tool to live customer intelligence inside Gainsight. To date, customers have run more than 175,000 tool calls and over 96,000 queries against Gainsight data.

(live now) connects Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot or any compatible AI tool to live customer intelligence inside Gainsight. To date, customers have run more than 175,000 tool calls and over 96,000 queries against Gainsight data. Gainsight MCP for Skilljar, Customer Communities and Product Experience (open beta) extends the same connection across the Digital Customer Hub, bringing learner data, community conversations and product usage signals into any AI tool.

(open beta) extends the same connection across the Digital Customer Hub, bringing learner data, community conversations and product usage signals into any AI tool. Gainsight CLI (coming this summer) lets technical admins use their favorite coding agent, such as Claude Code, Codex or Gemini to build workflows for Gainsight CS without ever logging in or clicking through screens.

(coming this summer) lets technical admins use their favorite coding agent, such as Claude Code, Codex or Gemini to build workflows for Gainsight CS without ever logging in or clicking through screens. A new strategic partnership with Salesforce deeply integrates Gainsight data, including expansion signals, directly into Salesforce. Gainsight will also be part of the Salesforce Agentforce MCP beta at launch, allowing customer-facing teams not only to consume Gainsight intelligence within Salesforce but also to act on it using Agentforce.

deeply integrates Gainsight data, including expansion signals, directly into Salesforce. Gainsight will also be part of the Salesforce Agentforce MCP beta at launch, allowing customer-facing teams not only to consume Gainsight intelligence within Salesforce but also to act on it using Agentforce. Community Developer Studio (live now) lets community teams vibe-code custom widgets and experiences using natural-language prompting, with Skilljar support coming this fall.





Pre-built agents, ready from day one.

A growing roster of pre-built AI agents runs within Gainsight, working on behalf of customer-facing teams from the moment they log in. The agents announced at Pulse join those already in production.

Staircase Handoff Analyst (launched today) pulls out the relevant information from sales conversations, including deal history, key stakeholders and what the customer is trying to achieve. The result is an instant view of customer goals, so every customer relationship starts with the full picture rather than fragmented sales notes.

(launched today) pulls out the relevant information from sales conversations, including deal history, key stakeholders and what the customer is trying to achieve. The result is an instant view of customer goals, so every customer relationship starts with the full picture rather than fragmented sales notes. Staircase Risk and Expansion Analysts (live now) automatically surface churn signals and expansion opportunities across accounts, flagging what matters months before a human alone would.

(live now) automatically surface churn signals and expansion opportunities across accounts, flagging what matters months before a human alone would. Community Moderation Agent (live now) cuts a community manager's moderation time in half by automatically handling clear-cut violations and escalating only the calls that need human judgment.

(live now) cuts a community manager's moderation time in half by automatically handling clear-cut violations and escalating only the calls that need human judgment. Skilljar AI Tutor (open beta) embeds a course-aware AI assistant directly inside every lesson, so learners get unstuck without leaving the course — protecting completion rates that drive adoption.

This announcement follows the May 27th news of Gainsight’s new AI-native services business . Gainsight is now the only company that lets you build, buy and hire.

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection and success for their customers. Learn more at gainsight.com .

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