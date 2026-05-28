The LA84 Foundation Awards $1.9 Million In Grants To Expand Access To Sport And Play For Over 400,000 Children In Southern California

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LA84 Foundation has awarded $1.9 million in grants to community-based organizations ensuring access to sport, play and movement programs across Southern California. These investments reflect a belief at the center of LA84’s work: play because it matters.

Play matters for children’s health, to promote a sense of belonging among young people and greater connection. The grants reach organizations that support over 400,000 youth and advance the Foundation’s commitment to play equity.

LA84’s Board of Directors approved 27 grants for nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and Ventura Counties. The funding supports positive youth development and provides opportunities that engage young people through physical activity.

These efforts align with the priorities of the LA84 Foundation—legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles—to prepare youth to be “Life Ready Through Sport” by inspiring confidence, friendships and resilience, as well as building community.

“The LA84 Foundation continues its legacy of investing in young people and communities because we believe in the transformative power of sports,” said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation. “It matters when a child finds confidence on a team, joy on a playground, or healing through movement. These grants move us closer to a future where every child has access to sport and play.”

Five grants are for school-based organizations, or organizations working in school settings. These programs utilize structured sports activities during after-school hours that promote students’ academic, social and emotional success.

The Monarch School Project in San Diego County received funding to support the school’s athletic department. The K-12 school serves unhoused youth, and the grant will support 215 student-athletes for uniforms, equipment, coaching, transportation, and meals.

“As the only school in the country exclusively serving students experiencing homelessness, access to sports is not just enrichment—it is essential to connection, healing, and opportunity,” said Tamara Y. Craver, President and CEO of Monarch School Project. “This funding allows us to sustain and expand cost-free sports opportunities.”

Of the grantee organizations, 19 provide access and exposure to multiple sports. There was also grant support for organizations that expand opportunities in nontraditional sports, including golf, lacrosse, surfing and equestrian, activities that often have barriers to entry for low-income youth. The grants collectively fund sports and play for youth in 37 sports and activities. Several grants also provide inclusive and adaptive sports for disabled youth.

A grant to the Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) will support the expansion of the Mi CASA after-school program. Mi CASA offers no-cost athletic programs five days a week and includes youth coaching internships.

“The grant from the LA84 Foundation invests in youth coaches, and helps provide young people from our neighborhoods opportunities to participate in athletic programs five days a week at no cost in a positive environment,” said Takao Suzuki, Co-Executive Director of Little Tokyo Service Center.

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in support of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, LA84 has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California by awarding grants, funding infrastructure, training coaches, and commissioning groundbreaking research. The Foundation has one of the world’s best sports libraries documenting sports history and an understanding of the benefits of physical activity. LA84 addresses critical issues by elevating sports and play as a pathway to lifelong well-being for all kids. Visit la84.org, and follow @LA84Foundation.

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