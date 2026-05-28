BrandJet Launches Organic Social Signal Capability for Sales Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandJet announced the availability of its organic social signal capability for all customers, enabling sales teams to identify and engage prospects through real-time online conversations integrated directly into the company’s outreach platform. The capability is included in existing plans at no additional cost and is now live across the BrandJet platform.

Cold outbound is in a long, public decline. Open rates are down. Reply rates are down further. Spam filters are smarter than the sequences fed into them, and buyers have stopped answering numbers and inboxes they do not recognize. The teams still hitting quota are doing something different. They are not buying bigger lists. They are listening harder.

BrandJet has spent the last year building the infrastructure for that shift. The platform's listening layer now feeds tracked conversations from across the open internet directly into the same workspace where users send email, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Instagram outreach. Users can track a competitor, a category, a job title, a complaint phrase, a product mention, a hiring announcement, or a funding round. When that signal surfaces publicly, it appears in the user's feed alongside profile, company, and role data connected to the individual behind it. BrandJet refers to these as organic social signals, which now serve as a core component of the platform’s warm outbound workflow.

The platform approaches prospecting through a listening-based model rather than a list-based workflow. Instead of relying solely on static databases, BrandJet is designed to help teams identify publicly available buyer signals and engage prospects with additional context attached. Each signal can enter the platform’s multi-channel outreach engine alongside pipeline visibility through the built-in CRM.

"I want anyone to be able to read the internet at whatever resolution they’d like. Our goal is to close the distance between active conversations online amongst potential customers, and the companies/services they’re talking about. If you’re not tracking your industry then your competitors are, and trust me they’re a few steps ahead." - Marsad Aurangzeb, Founder

A Different Position in the Category

The sales engagement category has been static for a decade. Apollo, Outreach, lemlist, Instantly, Dripify, and the rest were built for the cold-list era. They get bigger databases, better deliverability, and more send capacity. They do not get smarter about which person to reach. BrandJet was built for a different bet: that the next generation of pipeline does not come from buying contacts but from hearing buyers.

For GTM engineering teams, the consequence is that a tool stack collapses into one. A typical modern outbound setup runs a B2B database for contacts, a sequencer for sends, a social listening tool for brand monitoring, an enrichment provider, an LLM visibility tracker, and an inbox aggregator, with manual handoff between each. BrandJet runs all of it in one AI-native platform, with the listening layer feeding the outreach layer feeding the inbox, and an agent layer on top that can operate any of it without human triage.

Built Into the Agent Layer

Organic social signals plug directly into Artemis, BrandJet's agentic workflow layer launched earlier this year. Artemis exposes 66 tools across outreach, intelligence, and pipeline through the Model Context Protocol, which means any signal landing in the feed can be acted on by an AI sales agent operating against the operator's defined playbook. Surface a competitor mention, draft the reply, enrich the prospect, route to the right sequence, sync to CRM, and log the conversation, all without leaving the platform.

For teams running their own AI SDR workflows, the signal feed is the missing input. Most AI SDR products generate volume against a static list. The conversion math does not change. What changes the math is a live feed of intent-rich prospects scoped by what the operator actually sells. BrandJet provides that feed as a primitive that any agent can subscribe to.

Platform Availability and Target Users

The platform is built for GTM engineers, founder-led sales teams, and modern outbound operators who treat their pipeline as a system rather than a script. Warm outbound is not a tactic at BrandJet. It is the architecture. The customers seeing the strongest results are running tight ICPs, narrow watchlists, and multi-channel sequences triggered by signal rather than schedule. The platform supports the legacy cold motion for teams that still need it, but the design center has moved.

The capability is live for all BrandJet customers as of today and is included in existing plans at no additional cost. New users can start a watchlist and begin receiving organic social signals within minutes of signing up.

About BrandJet

BrandJet is the AI-native sales engagement platform built for the warm outbound era. The platform unifies multi-channel outreach across email, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Instagram with social listening, LLM visibility tracking, a B2B lead database, an inbox aggregator, a built-in sales CRM, and Artemis, an agentic workflow layer purpose-built for GTM engineers and modern sales teams. BrandJet is positioned as a next-generation alternative to legacy sales engagement and prospecting tools, and is used by founders, sales engineers, and revenue teams who want one platform instead of seven. Headquartered in Paris, incorporated in Delaware.





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