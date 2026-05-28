Lauren Papa DC Unveils Art Deco Freak, a Dual-Market Real Estate Development Venture Specializing in Value-Add Residential Asset Transformation

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging real estate investment and design venture Art Deco Freak today announced its official launch, introducing a boutique, cross-coastal property transformation model to the residential real estate market. Founded by artist and entrepreneur Lauren Papa, DC, the studio specializes in the strategic acquisition and high-end rehabilitation of distressed architectural assets, converting overlooked properties into premium, market-ready single-family homes. Operating simultaneously in Pittsburgh’s historic river wards and Los Angeles’s high-demand eclectic corridors, Art Deco Freak aims to capitalize on growing consumer demand for character-driven, premium housing. Moving away from the standardized, "cookie-cutter" renovation formulas that have saturated the mid-tier market, the firm employs an asset-specific repositioning strategy that maximizes value by preserving unique architectural legacies while integrating modern luxury infrastructure.

"Residential real estate is experiencing a significant shift as buyers increasingly reject generic, low-quality flips in favor of homes that offer distinct identity, structural integrity, and premium craftsmanship," said Lauren Papa, DC, Founder and Principal Renovator of Art Deco Freak. "Art Deco Freak treats every project as a unique turnaround opportunity. Our objective is to revitalize undervalued properties, enhance neighborhood equity, and deliver turnkey assets that command a market premium."

Papa’s entrepreneurial background combines creative production with a proven track record of execution. She previously established market visibility through the Who’s Your Papa concert series, a high-profile musical venture that reinterpreted Grammy-winning compositions while raising capital for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This unique combination of rigorous production management, philanthropy, and artistic vision serves as the operational foundation for Art Deco Freak’s development pipeline.

To ensure consistency in quality, asset performance, and execution across distinct geographic regions, the firm operates under a strict framework of fifteen core operational standards. The fifteen guiding principles governing every Art Deco Freak project dictate that the team must preserve and restore original architectural bones, prioritize natural light optimization through strategic spatial design, and upcycle or salvage premium, period-correct materials whenever possible. Additionally, the studio mandates designing intuitive layouts tailored to how modern occupants live, honoring the distinct regional history of each asset, entirely rejecting standardized "gray-flip" formulas, and blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. The final principles require implementing sustainable mechanical and electrical systems, cultivating strong relationships with localized trade networks, enhancing neighborhood equity, maximizing spatial efficiency, executing deliberate color palettes, sourcing durable finishes, curating an emotional resonance that drives buyer velocity, and maintaining a hands-on project management approach from acquisition to final staging.

The company's dual-market strategy leverages the unique economic and architectural drivers of two distinct regions. In Pittsburgh, Art Deco Freak focuses on heavy masonry, historic millwork, and the structural revitalization of century-old row houses. Conversely, the Los Angeles portfolio focuses on mid-century lines, seamless indoor-outdoor integration, and vibrant, region-specific aesthetics. Sustainability and resource conservation serve as core components of Art Deco Freak's risk mitigation and cost-management strategies. Rather than executing mass demolitions, the studio selectively salvages premium historical components—ranging from cast-iron clawfoot tubs to vintage tiles—and pairs them with modern, energy-smart infrastructure. This balanced development approach reduces material waste, honors the historical fabric of the community, and delivers a superior product that aligns with modern environmental standards. With an initial pipeline of projects already underway across both coasts, Art Deco Freak is positioned to capture market share in the boutique residential redevelopment sector, demonstrating that historical preservation and strong financial returns can be successfully aligned.

About Art Deco Freak

Art Deco Freak is a boutique residential design and property transformation studio operating in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles, California. Founded by entrepreneur Lauren Papa, DC, the firm specializes in the acquisition, strategic rehabilitation, and value-add repositioning of distressed historical properties, delivering high-end, bespoke residential assets to competitive real estate markets.

Media Contact

Company: Art Deco Freak

Contact: Lauren Papa, DC

Email: apply@drlaurenpapascholarship.com

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://artdecofreak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eff7ce2-67ec-4d00-be7e-2baafbc087cb