TermPlus Fixed-Term Accounts Combine High-Yield Monthly Income With a Three-Layer Protection System and Target Rates from 7.35% Per annum for One-Year and Up To 8.50%* Per Annum for Five-Years

Sydney, Australia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of Australians are looking for income-generating options that pair competitive returns with a clear, built-in approach to capital stability. TermPlus, a high-yield fixed-term account powered by Pengana Capital Group, is built around that combination, aiming to deliver reliability of income and stability of capital to account holders. It is a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act, issued by Pengana Capital Limited (AFSL 226 566) and managed by Pengana Credit Pty Ltd. For more information visit https://termplus.com.au/#rates

An account can be opened online in as little as three minutes, with a minimum opening balance for a new account of A$2,000. The product is available to personal, joint, child, company, trust and SMSF accounts, and the application process moves through identity verification, choosing a term and income preference, and linking a nominated bank account. There is no setup fee, no monthly account fee, or transaction fee associated with the accounts, and all underlying management costs are factored into the Target Rate, which is quoted net of fees.

Account holders choose from three investment terms: one year, two years, or five years. Each has its own Target Rate, calculated as the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate plus a fixed spread. As at May 2026, with the RBA cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 3.00%), the two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 3.65%), and the five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 4.15%). The fixed spread target stays the same for the duration of the chosen term, while the RBA component may move with each Reserve Bank decision.

Income is calculated daily and paid monthly. Account holders can have those monthly distributions paid directly into a nominated bank account, or elect to reinvest them for compounding inside the term. The account is managed through a user-friendly dashboard that tracks applications, account balances, earnings and tax statements, with monthly email confirmations of income earned and distributed. At maturity, account holders can withdraw their funds, roll the balance into a new term to keep income flowing, or take a partial rollover that draws some funds and reinvests the rest.

Reliability of income sits at the centre of the proposition, supported by three built-in layers of protection , all underpinned by a Support Account, which is a co-investment made alongside TermPlus account holders. The first layer, the Priority Income Entitlement, gives account holders first claim on any income the Support Account has generated in the last 12 months to top up monthly Income for a given month if returns from the underlying portfolio fall short. The second layer, Income Stabilisation, continues to calculate the monthly Income target on the total amount invested, inclusive of any reinvested income, if a Term Account balance were to decrease during the term. The third layer, Savings Support, provides a top-up at the end of the term to cover any shortfall where the Closing Balance plus income paid or accrued is less than the total Invested Amount, up to 5% of the Invested Amount#. TermPlus reports that, since inception, TermPlus account holders have received 100% of their targeted monthly income payments*, and that no Savings Support payments have been needed to date.

The income that funds those payments is generated from the highly sought-after global private credit asset class , accessed through more than 4,500 individually negotiated contractual loans. The underlying loans are made to mid-market companies, typically with annual earnings between US$50 million and US$250 million, primarily in the United States and Western Europe, with some Australian exposure. The portfolio is constructed with input from Mercer, a leading global investment consultant with more than 2,000 investment professionals and over US$16 trillion in assets under advice as at 30 June 2023, and currency exposures are hedged back to Australian dollars. The diversification across borrower, industry, geography and lending strategy is designed to add stability to both capital and the income stream.

Investors feature among the reviewers on the TermPlus reviews page. A retiree identified as Nick in the published case studies said the fixed target above the cash rate gave him "comfort knowing that there is a predictable and reliable level at which my income payments will be bench-marked." David C, 78, from South Australia, said he has opened four accounts across one-year and two-year terms to stagger maturity dates, choosing to reinvest the monthly payments, and considered the product "an excellent means of diversifying the investments held in my SMSF."

TermPlus has most recently been named a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards and a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Finnies Awards hosted by FinTech Australia, including Excellence in Wealth Management, Most Innovative Fintech Product or Service, and Emerging Fintech Organisation of the Year. In addition, TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice awards in the innovation category. The product is also rated Approved with a Stable Outlook by BondAdviser and is also covered by Lonsec research. For more information visit https://termplus.com.au/

* Any reference to a target rate is current as of today, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

#Refer to the PDS for full details of TermPlus product features, including the Support Account.

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on their website at www.termplus.com.au/important-information/

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