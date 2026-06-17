New Diversified Monthly Income Strategy for SMSF Trustees June 2026 Update - TermPlus Launches High-Yield Fixed-Term Accounts

Sydney, Australia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian superannuation regulations require self-managed super funds to maintain a documented investment strategy that covers asset allocation, liquidity, diversification, and both income and capital objectives. The Australian Taxation Office mandates that the strategy be reviewed at least annually. For trustees building that strategy around delivering monthly income, the income side of the portfolio will be reviewed closely. The latest ATO data shows the SMSF sector now holds A$1.06 trillion in assets across 663,867 funds, with cash and term deposit allocations falling to 16.3% of holdings, a record low, as trustees look beyond traditional cash products. To learn mroe visit https://termplus.com.au/term-account-smsf/

One emerging product available to SMSF trustees in that segment is TermPlus, a high-yield fixed-term account powered by a leading investment house, ASX-listed Pengana Capital Group. It is a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act, issued by Pengana Capital Limited (AFSL 226 566) and managed by Pengana Credit Pty Ltd. Pengana Capital Group, the ASX-listed parent (ASX: PCG), was founded in 2003 and reported over A$3.7 billion in funds under management at 31 May 2026.

For SMSF trustees, TermPlus’ high-yield fixed-term accounts can deliver diversification for implementing a monthly income strategy away from the volatility of the share market. TermPlus addresses four considerations trustees commonly weigh. The first is liquidity matching. Account holders can open multiple Term Accounts and stagger them across the one-year, two-year and five-year options to ladder maturity dates. This creates periodic liquidity events that can align with annual pension minimum payments and other fund obligations, while keeping the bulk of capital earning.

The second is the income-payment election. Trustees can have monthly distributions paid directly into the SMSF’s nominated bank account, or reinvested for compounding inside the term. The election is switchable month to month.

The third is the rate mechanic. Each TermPlus Target Rate is calculated as the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate plus a fixed margin. The fixed margin stays the same for the duration of the chosen term, while the RBA component may move with each Reserve Bank decision.

The fourth is diversification. TermPlus provides access to a highly sought-after income-generating asset class that has historically been uncorrelated with listed stock markets, and out of reach of everyday Australian investors, with the underlying portfolio of highly rated global private credit loans diversified across industries, geographies and lending strategies.

Trustees can open one or more Term Accounts across the three fixed terms. As at June 2026, with the RBA cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 3.00%), the two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 3.65%), and the five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus a fixed 4.15%).

The minimum opening balance for a new account is just A$2,000, with no setup fee, no monthly account fee, or transaction fee associated with the accounts. Trustees access their accounts through a user-friendly dashboard that confirms income earned and distributed each month. TermPlus accommodates SMSF, personal, joint, child, company and trust account structures.

Since inception, TermPlus account holders have received 100% of their targeted monthly income payments*. The underlying portfolio is constructed with input from Mercer, a leading global investment consultant with over US$16 trillion in assets under advice as at 30 June 2023.

TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice award in the innovation category. TermPlus is currently a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards. To learn more visit https://termplus.com.au/about/

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on their website at www.termplus.com.au/important-information/

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

*Any reference to a target rate is current as of today, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.



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