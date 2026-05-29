CORRECTION: As the Supreme Court Strips Broker Immunity, Mariner Logistics Introduces the Sentinel Protocol for Systematic Carrier and Driver Verification

DALLAS and COPPELL, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on May 27, 2026 by Mariner Logistics, please note that the third bullet of the platforms list has changed. The complete corrected text follow:

Mariner Logistics, a full-service 4PL and managed transportation provider, today announced the Sentinel Protocol, a structured, multi-source carrier and driver verification standard applied to every shipment Mariner coordinates. The protocol is designed to produce documented, traceable evidence of rigorous due diligence at every stage of carrier and driver selection.

The announcement follows the United States Supreme Court’s unanimous 9-0 ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, which held that freight brokers may be sued under state negligent-hiring law for carrier selection decisions, and that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act’s preemption defense no longer provides blanket protection from those claims. The ruling resolves a longstanding circuit split and exposes every logistics provider in the country to negligent-selection liability, with legal protection available only to those who can demonstrate a documented, systematic, data-driven vetting process.

“The Supreme Court ruling changed the conversation that shippers are having with their logistics partners. They’re not just asking who can move their freight anymore, they’re asking who can move it in a way that protects their business,” said Ken Apple, CEO of Mariner Logistics. “That’s a different question, and Sentinel Protocol is built to answer it,” said Ken Apple, CEO of Mariner Logistics.

The Sentinel Protocol is a documented operational standard, a defined sequence of verification checkpoints powered by third-party intelligence platforms and internal tools that Mariner runs on every carrier and driver before a load moves.

Together, these four platforms produce what the Sentinel Protocol is built to deliver: a complete, timestamped, multi-source record demonstrating that Mariner performed responsible, documented due diligence on every element of every shipment.

That means the carrier’s identity, authority, and compliance status; the driver’s credentials and physical identity at the moment of dispatch; and the equipment assigned to the load, confirmed against what was tendered.

That evidentiary foundation is what the Supreme Court’s ruling now makes operationally essential for any logistics provider serving shippers who cannot afford to be named in a negligent-selection claim.

The Montgomery ruling exposes more than brokers. Shippers who select and direct logistics providers may face their own scrutiny over the partners they choose. Selecting a 3PL that cannot document its vetting process is itself a liability decision.

“In this environment, the 3PL you choose is either an asset or a liability. Sentinel Protocol is how Mariner becomes the advantage,” continued Apple. “Every carrier qualified, every driver verified; every piece of equipment confirmed before a load moves.

“Shippers who partner with Mariner can walk into any conversation with their insurers, their legal team, their board, and show exactly how their freight is being handled.”

The launch of the Sentinel Protocol comes as cargo theft reaches crisis levels across the industry. According to Verisk CargoNet’s 2025 annual analysis, estimated cargo theft losses across the United States and Canada surged to nearly $725 million, a 60 percent increase from 2024, while the average value per theft rose 36 percent to $273,990. Organized theft networks have moved toward strategic, identity-based operations that research lanes, acquire legitimate carrier credentials, and exploit the gap between load tender and delivery. The Sentinel Protocol is designed to close that gap at the carrier, driver, and equipment level before freight moves.

About Mariner Logistics

Mariner Logistics is a full-service 4PL and managed transportation provider headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with operations in Clinton, Mississippi. Mariner’s asset-backed operation includes 300+ owned tractors, 800+ owned trailers, and 1 million square feet of warehouse space, supported by the Mariner Live visibility platform and the Sentinel Protocol carrier and driver verification standard. Mariner serves clients across Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, and Technology verticals.

Media Contact: Harry McNeil harry.mcneil@marinerlogistics.com