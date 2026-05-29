ENT & Allergy Associates Advances Strategic Expansion with New Facilities and Care Innovations

Tarrytown, New York, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates, the nation’s largest ENT and Allergy practice, today announced a series of strategic expansions, relocations, and operational enhancements across its growing footprint. These initiatives reflect ENTA’s continued investment in improving patient access, modernizing clinical environments, and strengthening its presence in both established and emerging markets.

As part of this effort, ENTA recently consolidated its two Astoria, Queens offices into a newly developed 10,900 square-foot state-of-the-art clinical facility located at 28-18 31st Street, 2nd Floor, Astoria, NY. This investment reinforces ENTA’s strategy of strengthening key urban markets through thoughtful consolidation—bringing services together to improve efficiency, expand capacity, and deliver a more integrated care experience for patients.

ENTA will also relocate its Upper West Side office in June 2026 to a larger, more centrally located facility at 2431 Broadway. The new 8,900 square-foot office will support expanded services, improve patient flow, and accommodate continued growth in one of Manhattan’s busiest neighborhoods.

Both the Astoria and Upper West Side locations will serve as launch sites for ENTA’s newly developed walk-in care model, designed to further expand patient access and offer greater flexibility for patients seeking same-day, on-demand specialty care.

In Pennsylvania, ENTA continues to strengthen its suburban presence with the relocation of its Willow Grove office in the third quarter of 2026 to a newly upgraded 4,845 square-foot facility at 400 Horsham Road in Horsham, PA. The relocation will also introduce ENT services to the site, broadening the location’s clinical capabilities alongside its existing allergy and immunology offerings.

ENTA’s expansion efforts are also supported by a major technology transformation, with the organization set to implement the Epic electronic health record platform in November 2026. This transition will unify clinical and operational systems across the enterprise, enabling real-time access to patient information, improving coordination across care teams, and enhancing the overall patient and provider experience. In addition, ENTA is implementing Workday Financials and Procurement, with a targeted go-live date of July 1, 2026. This enterprise-wide initiative will modernize the organization’s financial and procurement operations, providing enhanced visibility, improved reporting capabilities, and more efficient management of purchasing and supplier relationships.

“These initiatives represent an important milestone in ENTA’s continued growth,” said Daniel Blum, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA. “As we continue to expand strategically across our markets, we remain focused on creating a more connected, accessible, and patient-centered model of specialty care. By investing in modern facilities and evolving how care is delivered, we are positioning ENTA to better serve our communities while supporting long-term growth across the organization.”

For more information about ENTA, to find a local office, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.