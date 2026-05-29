SunHydrogen Installs Improved Hydrogen Modules at Austin Pilot, With Early Field Performance Consistent with Lab-Validated Modules

Hydrogen modules measuring 1.92 m² (20.7 ft²), built with SunHydrogen's latest catalyst integration and coating improvements, installed at UT Austin's Hydrogen ProtoHub, demonstrate efficiencies consistent with the Company's lab-validated 100 cm² and 1,200 cm² modules; a larger population of modules with improved absorber layouts now manufactured for upcoming reproducibility and yield testing; Austin pilot extended an additional six months.

CORALVILLE, IA and Austin, TX, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the successful installation of hydrogen modules built with its latest design improvements at its pilot demonstration system at the University of Texas at Austin's Hydrogen ProtoHub.

During a recent on-site visit to the Austin pilot, the SunHydrogen team expanded the installation with a new set of hydrogen modules, including modules incorporating advances in catalyst integration and coating strategies identified during the pilot's initial commissioning. These improvements were developed specifically to enhance module performance, effectiveness, and consistency as the Company advances toward commercial-scale production.

Most significantly, the 1.92 m² modules (16 times larger than lab-scale) built with these latest improvements demonstrated efficiencies consistent with the 100 cm² and 1,200 cm² modules that SunHydrogen has previously validated and tested at its own laboratories and at partner facilities (SunHydrogen Achieves Highest Known Efficiency for a Large-Area Hydrogen Module). This alignment between real-world field performance and lab-validated benchmarks is an important indicator that the Company's process improvements translate from controlled laboratory conditions to outdoor operation at scale.

Separately, the Company, together with its partner CTF Solar GmbH, has manufactured more than 100 modules incorporating an improved absorber layout that more effectively converts incoming sunlight into usable power, increasing hydrogen production. The catalyst integration and coating strategies refined during the recent Austin installation will subsequently be applied to these modules. Over the coming months, the Company will test this larger population of modules to evaluate reproducibility, manufacturing yield, and performance predictability, critical requirements for scaling to commercial production volumes. Additional improved modules will also be installed at the Austin pilot as part of this effort.

To support continued evaluation, the Austin pilot has been extended for an additional six months. The extension will allow SunHydrogen to gather additional real-world operating data on the improved modules and further refine its technology and manufacturing processes.

"Seeing our improved modules perform in the field as they did in our lab is the kind of result we need," said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. "It tells us our improvements and optimization strategies are driving us closer to scalability. With more than 100 improved modules already manufactured and the Austin pilot extended, we are well positioned to continue validating our technology."

"The initial commissioning of the Austin pilot showed us exactly where to improve," said Dr. Syed Mubeen, Chief Technology Officer of SunHydrogen. "We translated those learnings into our next commissioning phase, and the modules we installed showed preliminary efficiencies in line with our lab-validated 100 cm² and 1,200 cm² modules. The next step is to apply these same strategies to the more than 100 modules we have already built with our improved absorber layout."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy — enabling emission-free hydrogen production for industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining, fuel cell mobility, and the growing demand for clean energy in data centers and AI infrastructure. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

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Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

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