DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO LIST ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed a listing application with the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") in connection with a planned uplisting of its common shares in the United States (“U.S.”). This strategic initiative is intended to support the Company's long-term capital markets strategy by increasing its visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors, broadening its potential shareholder base, and enhancing trading liquidity over time. The Company believes that a U.S. exchange listing, if completed, would complement its existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and position the Company to access deeper and more diversified capital markets as it continues to advance its development objectives.

“We believe that pursuing a U.S. exchange listing represents an important step in Deep Sea Minerals’ long-term growth strategy,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals. “A listing on the Nasdaq is expected to enhance our visibility within the global investment community, broaden access to institutional and retail investors, and support increased liquidity for our shareholders as we continue advancing our development objectives.”

The proposed listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to satisfaction of Nasdaq’s initial listing requirements, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and completion of customary listing processes. There can be no assurance that the Company's application will be approved or that a listing on the Nasdaq will be completed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, and the applicable laws of any jurisdiction where such securities are sold.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements with respect to the Company uplisting to the Nasdaq, and the benefits of such uplisting including higher visibility in the global capital markets, broadening our investor base, enhancing trading liquidity, and enabling us to access deeper and more diversified capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include, without limitation: risks related to the receipt (or failure to receive) approval from the Nasdaq for the uplisting of the Company’s common shares, or our inability to achieve higher visibility in the global capital markets, to broaden our investor base, to enhance our trading liquidity, to access deeper and more diversified capital markets or to advance our development objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.