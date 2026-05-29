SAN FRANCISCO , May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI industry is officially entering a science-driven era, moving beyond single-model competition toward systematic collaboration rooted in research and industrial application. That was the key message from Lim Meng Hoong, founder of the MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy, speaking at the Science x AI Summit 2026 held today in Silicon Valley.





The summit brought together leading companies from global research, technology, and capital sectors to explore how AI can advance scientific fields such as mathematical reasoning, drug discovery, physical simulation, and research automation. Several technology companies unveiled next-generation scientific computing frameworks and reasoning systems, further strengthening AI’s role in complex research scenarios. During a media interview, Lim noted that the future competitive focus has shifted toward the collaborative efficiency of computing power, algorithms, data, and industry scenarios. “Compared to past emphasis on content generation and chat-based interaction, increasing numbers of AI systems are now entering research analysis and industrial decision-making,” he said.

In line with this vision, the MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy announced its latest deployment plan for AI infrastructure and research-grade AI applications. As an international enterprise focused on AI industry collaboration and technology investment, the foundation is advancing intelligent reasoning systems, research automation, and AI infrastructure ecosystems, with close attention to the long-term industrial value generated by the integration of AI and scientific research.

Unlike previous market enthusiasm centered on generative AI, this year’s Science x AI Summit placed greater emphasis on AI’s long-term impact on research systems and global industrial structure. Multiple investment research institutions completed strategic cooperation exchanges and technical roadmap discussions during the event, reinforcing that the AI industry is moving decisively toward a new stage driven by science and industrial collaboration.