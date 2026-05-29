Jackbit Rebrands as Jack.com, Launches Volume 2.0 Platform Upgrade

New York City, NY, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Jackbit, the fast-growing crypto gaming destination, has officially completed its transition to Jack.com, unveiling a new brand identity and simultaneously launching Volume 2.0 — a comprehensive platform overhaul designed to power its next stage of international growth.

The rebrand comes after years of building a loyal user base on the back of lightning-fast crypto withdrawals, transparent operations, and a player-first philosophy. Securing the Jack.com domain signals the company's commitment to becoming a major global player in the crypto gaming space.

"Jack.com represents the beginning of a much larger global expansion strategy," the company said. "We will continue introducing new features, community tools, and strategic partnerships as the ecosystem evolves."

Volume 2.0 brings sweeping changes to the platform. Wallet 2.0, a rebuilt payment infrastructure, now features cleaner transaction tracking, improved deposit and withdrawal flows, and expanded visibility across all payment activity. Navigation has been redesigned for speed, and security enhancements have been applied across the board.

The social fabric of the platform has also been strengthened. New community features including a Live Bets Feed, Recent Big Wins display, and High Rollers leaderboard allow players to engage with live platform activity. A new Tips Function enables peer-to-peer tipping directly within the platform — a first-of-its-kind feature in the crypto gaming sector.

On the loyalty side, Jack.com has launched a fully redesigned VIP program offering Instant Rakeback, Weekly and Monthly Bonuses, Level-Up Rewards, and dedicated VIP managers for top-tier members.

Jack.com offers thousands of casino games, live dealer experiences, original titles, esports betting, sportsbook markets, and tournaments — all accessible with seamless crypto payment options.

Existing Jackbit users will experience no disruption to their accounts during the transition. Jack.com operates under a Curaçao gaming license and was founded in 2022.

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About Jackbit

Jack.com is a crypto casino and sportsbook platform founded in 2022. Operating under a Curaçao gaming license, the platform serves an international player base with sportsbook betting, casino games, live casino, esports, original titles, tournaments, and crypto payment solutions.

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