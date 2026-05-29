Adstra Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™, With 89% of Employees Confirming It's a Great Place to Work

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , a leading provider of data and identity solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. Based entirely on employee feedback, the recognition highlights Adstra’s continued focus on building a high-trust, people-first workplace culture.

This year, 89% of employees said Adstra is a great place to work — 32 points higher than the average U.S. company (57%). Additionally, 94% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Adstra stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“Being recognized as a Great Place To Work for the third consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects how our employees experience Adstra day to day,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “At Adstra, we believe strong teams are built through trust, accountability, and opportunity. We’ve created an environment where people can do meaningful work, collaborate openly, and continue growing. And that culture ultimately drives better outcomes for our clients.”

The certification reflects Adstra’s continued investment in employee experience and workplace culture. The company offers a comprehensive Total Rewards package designed to support employees both professionally and personally, including flexible work arrangements, a Health Wellness Program, Paid Parental Leave, Volunteering Time Off, and Summer Fridays. Adstra’s commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion remains a foundational pillar, rooted in the belief that diverse perspectives drive stronger outcomes for employees, clients, and partners alike.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page .

About Adstra

Adstra delivers identity resolution and data solutions for media and technology clients. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra's composable, cloud-based platform unifies customer identities across offline and online signals, enabling precise, privacy-first audience activation at scale. From brands and agencies to publishers and political media buyers, Adstra powers the data infrastructure behind smarter targeting and stronger results. Learn more at adstradata.com .

Media Contact

Kite Hill on behalf of Adstra

adstra@kitehillpr.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.