Syncron and TrueContext Help Manufacturers Turn Field Execution into Better Warranty Decisions

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced a technology partnership with TrueContext, a field intelligence platform for complex field service organizations. For manufacturers running warranty and aftermarket operations at scale, service decisions are only as good as the field data behind them. The integration brings structured, high-integrity field data into the systems where warranty and service decisions are made.

By integrating TrueContext's field-first mobile workflows into Syncron's Warranty solution, manufacturers can implement guided processes across technician, inspection, and returns workflows to capture more complete, consistent, and contextual data at the point of work, improving warranty execution and supplier recovery accuracy, and building the data foundation that AI-enabled service optimization requires. Using TrueContext’s no-code architecture, these workflows can be developed and deployed within weeks, skipping lengthy development cycles and accelerating time to value.



"Our strategy is to help manufacturers strengthen and modernize their warranty and aftermarket operations with connected, best-in-class capabilities," said Daniel Shearly, Chief Product Officer at Syncron. "By partnering with TrueContext, we can extend Syncron Warranty with stronger mobile workflow and inspection capabilities for complex service processes, helping customers improve data quality, increase operational efficiency, and make better warranty and aftermarket decisions."



The partnership will support high-value warranty and service workflows where mobile execution, advanced inspection, approvals, and high-integrity field data can improve operational performance. Use cases include warranty inspections, returned parts and product inspection, supplier recovery support, dealer-guided workflows, warehouse and depot inspection processes, and other service workflows where frontline data quality is critical.



"TrueContext is focused on turning field work into field intelligence," said Varun Nath, CEO of TrueContext. "Together with Syncron, we can help manufacturers guide frontline teams through complex workflows, capture AI-ready field data, and connect that data back into the systems that drive better aftermarket decisions."



About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron powers commercial success in the aftermarket with connected solutions — from service supply chain to parts and service pricing and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands rely on Syncron to drive revenue, grow margins, and boost customer outcomes across the service lifecycle.

Through its Solution Extension partner program, Syncron integrates best-in-class capabilities directly into its platform, accelerating innovation and value for customers.



For more, visit syncron.com



About TrueContext

TrueContext is the field service workflow platform for today’s connected worker. It enables frontliners with smart, context-aware forms and AI-augmented mobile workflows, unlocking technician mastery and productivity at scale. The platform unifies people, processes, and data so technicians can focus on real work, not busywork — enabling data-driven field service without the data burden. Built for operational excellence, TrueContext transforms field action into strategic vision, turning every job into a source of real-time intelligence that compounds long-term success. Over 100,000 users in high-complexity, low-connectivity field environments use TrueContext every day to improve asset uptime, ensure safety and compliance, and deliver certainty to customers.



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