Syncron Expands Integration Capabilities to Connect Aftermarket Intelligence with Enterprise Data Platforms 

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced new integration capabilities that enable manufacturers to connect Syncron's aftermarket intelligence with leading enterprise data platforms, including Snowflake, Databricks, and customer-hosted environments.

Reflecting Syncron's platform-agnostic approach, the new data exchange capability allows manufacturers to work directly with Syncron's aftermarket data in their analytics environment of choice without duplicating or moving it between systems, eliminating the need for custom pipelines, helping reduce integration overhead and costs, and enabling analytics and data science teams to move more quickly from idea to production.

Manufacturers have invested heavily in enterprise data platforms, analytics initiatives, and AI capabilities. Yet many still struggle to apply those investments to the aftermarket, where specialized decisioning, workflows, and domain expertise are required to turn data into operational outcomes. Syncron's integration capabilities help bridge that gap, making it easier to connect aftermarket intelligence with the broader enterprise data ecosystem and accelerate the journey from insight to action.

"Our goal isn’t to replace the investments our customers have made in enterprise data platforms, analytics, and AI, but to make them more valuable," said Daniel Shearly, Chief Product Officer at Syncron. “By connecting our aftermarket intelligence with their existing data, models, and analytics ecosystems, customers can combine their own data science capabilities with our deep aftermarket expertise, workflows, and decisioning to improve pricing, inventory, and warranty management."

Manufacturers can access Syncron's aftermarket intelligence directly from their analytics platform, enrich it with external signals and proprietary models, and write enriched outputs back into Syncron's pricing, inventory, and warranty applications. This allows them to combine enterprise analytics with Syncron's purpose-built aftermarket workflows and decisioning capabilities, turning insights into operational action.

Built on Syncron's cloud-native architecture and supported by AWS infrastructure, the capabilities provide enterprise-grade scalability, security, and performance.

A leading global construction equipment manufacturer is among the early adopters using the platform's data exchange capabilities to connect its analytics environment to Syncron's inventory replenishment solution and accelerate the work of its data science teams.

"The manufacturers who will lead in aftermarket are those who can move fastest from data to decision," says Josh Weiss, CEO, Syncron. "What we are enabling is a governed, bidirectional relationship between Syncron and the broader enterprise data ecosystem — so Syncron serves as the system of record for aftermarket intelligence, while ensuring that intelligence can be put to work through the workflows and decisions that drive aftermarket performance."

The same infrastructure provides a foundation for Syncron's solution partner ecosystem to build specialist capabilities, such as industry-specific planning modules, extended pricing logic, and reporting packages, directly on top of Syncron's aftermarket data products, serving use cases and geographies where deeper domain focus creates additional value.

The announcement reflects Syncron's commitment to an open, interoperable aftermarket ecosystem, helping manufacturers connect their aftermarket operations to the broader enterprise data landscape and unlock more value from the technologies they already use.