Prairie Point, a New Master-Planned Community by Oakwood Homes, Breaks Ground in Southeast Aurora

Denver, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new premier master planned community is coming to southeast Aurora, Colo., as Oakwood Homes breaks ground on Prairie Point, delivering more than 1,600 homes to one of the metro-area’s most active retail corridors and highly regarded school districts. Spanning more than 900 acres along the E‑470 corridor near Parker Road, Prairie Point will be a thoughtfully designed residential destination featuring a mix of housing options, a private championship golf course, parks, trails, open space and lifestyle amenities.





Prairie Point builders, elected officials and community partners gathered at the development site on Thursday, May 28, for a ceremonial groundbreaking. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Aurora City Council Member Francoise Bergan and Oakwood Homes Colorado Market President Ryan Delp, shared remarks on how Prairie Point will expand housing opportunities and support Aurora’s long‑term growth and planning goals.





“We’ve been building homes in Colorado for nearly 35 years, and Prairie Point is unlike anything we’ve brought to market,” Delp said. “With access to top-rated Cherry Creek schools, employment centers, premier retail and world-class amenities, this community offers something truly special. Prairie Point is designed for buyers at every stage to put down roots and thrive, and today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone as this one-of-a-kind community comes to life.”





During the groundbreaking, city leaders emphasized the importance of aligning new development with long-term planning, infrastructure, economic opportunity and creating more housing opportunities for individuals and families in Aurora.





“As Aurora continues to grow, the city is focused on planning communities that meet the needs of residents today and in the future,” said Mayor Coffman. “Communities like Prairie Point help us expand housing options, support a strong local economy and ensure new development is aligned with infrastructure, jobs and long-term livability. This is the kind of investment that positions Aurora for continued success.”



“Prairie Point represents thoughtful growth that aligns with Aurora’s long‑term planning efforts,” Bergan added. “This development will bring new housing opportunities and amenities, while enhancing connectivity and adding to the overall quality of life for future residents and the broader community.”



At full build-out, Prairie Point will be a significant residential development in the Denver-metro area. The community will be built on one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of this size, marking a notable next phase of growth for the Aurora‑Parker corridor and offering close proximity to retail, high‑quality schools and major roadways.



Prairie Point will be designed as a comprehensive, amenity‑rich neighborhood that prioritizes connection to nature, to community and to everyday convenience. The development will offer a broad mix of housing options from several different builders alongside parks, recreation areas, trails and open space. Set within Aurora’s rolling prairie landscape, residents will enjoy sweeping panoramic views, including sightlines of Pikes Peak and Mount Blue Sky. The community is located within the highly-rated Cherry Creek School District, and provides convenient access to E‑470 and Parker Road, placing residents within easy reach of Parker, Southlands Mall, Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport.



Designed to support outdoor living and long‑term livability, Prairie Point’s community amenities will include a swimming pool, parks, trails and preserved open space to promote walkability, recreation and neighborhood connection. Direct trail access will link residents to broader regional trail systems throughout the Aurora‑Parker area.



Prairie Point will also feature a private, 18‑hole championship golf course, named Bluebird Club, which is being designed by renowned golf course architect Dan Blankenship. The par‑72 course will be Colorado’s premier links-inspired course and will range from approximately 5,000 yards to 8,000 yards, offering multiple tee placements and varied green designs to appeal to both new and experienced golfers.



Oakwood Homes has assembled a curated mix of leading regional and national builders for Prairie Point. The community will feature a range of thoughtfully designed homes at varying price points, ensuring diverse options for buyers seeking space, connectivity and long-term value. At full build-out, the community will feature approximately 1,060 homes north of E-470, with the remaining residences located to the south of the corridor.

Construction is underway and will follow a phased development. Additional milestones and builder announcements will be shared as Prairie Point continues to take shape. First home sales are projected to begin in the first quarter of 2028.

As the master planned developer, Oakwood Homes brings its long‑standing commitment to responsible growth, thoughtful land stewardship and community engagement to Prairie Point. Oakwood Homes is an active partner in the communities it develops and regularly supports local initiatives such as education programs, community events and charitable efforts.

Additional Oakwood Homes communities in the Denver metro area include Green Valley Ranch, The Reserve at Green Valley Ranch, Muegge Farms, Reunion, Erie Highlands, Sky Ranch and Thompson River Ranch, with Colorado Springs communities including Banning Lewis Ranch, Bradley Heights and The Retreat at Banning Lewis Ranch.

Visit www.liveprairiepoint.com for more information about Prairie Point and to join the interest list.

About Prairie Point

Prairie Point is a new premier master planned community by Oakwood Homes located in southeast Aurora, Colo., spanning more than 900 acres along the E‑470 corridor near Parker Road. The community is planned to include more than 1,600 homes, a private championship golf course called Bluebird Club, parks, trails, open space and lifestyle amenities. Designed to connect residents to nature, to each other and to everyday conveniences, Prairie Point will offer a range of housing options, meaningful community amenities and convenient access to schools, dining, retail, employment hubs and more. For more information, visit www.liveprairiepoint.com.



About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 quality homes over its nearly 35-year history. Oakwood has built a long-standing commitment to community giving. Through Oakwood’s BuildStrong Education Foundation and more than 15 years of supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Dream Home, the company has raised over $23 million for St. Jude. These efforts reflect Oakwood’s enduring dedication to strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.

Contact Info



Kelly Hoskinson

khoskinson@linhartpr.com

+1 303-951-2589

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