New York State Builders Association Applauds Governor Hochul and State Legislature for Historic SEQRA Reforms

ALBANY, N.Y., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) today applauded Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for enacting transformational reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) as part of the 2026-2027 State Budget, signed into law today by the Governor.





The reforms represent one of the most significant changes to New York’s environmental review process in decades and mark a major step forward in streamlining housing production, accelerating economic development, and addressing New York’s ongoing affordability crisis.

After months of intensive negotiations and collaboration among stakeholders, the final legislation delivers long-overdue changes that will help remove unnecessary barriers to housing creation, encourage smart growth and investment, and make it easier to build the homes New Yorkers desperately need.

“Governor Hochul demonstrated the kind of pragmatic, results-driven leadership New York desperately needed by bringing together stakeholders and securing one of the most consequential SEQRA reforms in generations,” said Bruno Schickel, President of the New York State Builders Association. “The Governor not only achieved the transformational reforms she fought for, but delivered meaningful changes that will help streamline housing production, spur economic development, and address New York’s growing affordability crisis. These long-overdue reforms will create new opportunities for working families, support responsible growth, and help move critically needed housing projects forward across the State.”

NYSBA also thanked Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and members of the State Legislature for their leadership and partnership in advancing the legislation.

“This is a tremendous victory for housing, for economic opportunity, and for the future of New York,” Schickel added. “Congratulations to Governor Hochul and everyone involved in making this historic achievement possible.”

The New York State Builders Association has long advocated for balanced and effective SEQRA reforms that protect the environment while ensuring New York can meet its pressing housing and economic development needs.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

New York State Builders Association

Email: info@nysba.com | Phone: 518-465-2492

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e027f0e7-800f-4a06-9706-6bdc454bd1fc