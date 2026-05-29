Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
Zug, Sviss, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aðalviðmiðið (e. primary endpoint) um breytingu á sjónskerpu frá upphafspunkti og fram að viku 52 náðist í hvorugri fasa 3 rannsókninni Önnur viðmið (e....Read More
The primary endpoint of mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline to week 52 in both Phase 3 trials was not met The secondary endpoint of retinal thickness showed a substantial...Read More