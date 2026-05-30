National Nursing Organizations File Nurse-Forward Lawsuit Against the Department of Education Over Professional Degree Designation

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), the American College of Nurse Midwives (ACNM), the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA), the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON), Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated, the Health Ministries Association (HMA), the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS), and the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) have jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s exclusion of advanced nursing degrees from the definition of “professional degree” programs in the final rule implementing federal student loan borrowing limits.

The nursing organizations maintain that the Department of Education’s rule unfairly excludes post-baccalaureate nursing degree programs despite meeting the requirements of the law. The Department of Education ignored the essential role advanced practice and graduate-prepared nurses play across the U.S. healthcare system. The organizations contend the policy creates unnecessary financial barriers for current and future nurses at a time when communities nationwide continue to face healthcare workforce shortages and a growing demand for care.

Over the past nine months, hundreds of thousands of nurses, healthcare advocates, patients, and allies voiced opposition to the proposed rule through public comments, grassroots advocacy, and national outreach efforts.

“The Department of Education ignored the voices of nurses and nurse allies who spoke out against this rule throughout their rulemaking process. Increasing barriers to post-baccalaureate nursing education doesn't just limit opportunities and access to education, it limits patients' access to timely care from trusted, highly trained practitioners,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of the American Nurses Association. “We are exercising our due process rights to ensure this is corrected.”

“The AANA is deeply concerned by the Department of Education’s decision to limit federal student loan access for advanced practice nursing degrees,” said Jeff Molter, MSN, MBA, CRNA, president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. “This policy will constrict the anesthesia workforce pipeline at a time when patient demand is growing nationwide, ultimately reducing access to essential procedures like surgery, childbirth, and cancer screenings — especially in rural and underserved communities where Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are often the primary anesthesia providers. The decision also ignores strong data showing CRNAs and APRNs deliver one of the best returns on investment for federal loans, with high employment rates, strong workforce demand, and low debt-to-income ratios.”

Together, the above-named organizations are pursuing legal action to secure relief for their members, to protect current and future nurses from unnecessary barriers to advanced education, and to ensure healthcare systems across the country can continue relying on highly trained nursing professionals to deliver care where it is needed most.

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About the American Nurses Association

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) is the professional organization representing nearly 69,000 CRNAs who are anesthesia professionals that safely administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States. CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; ketamine clinics; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

About the American Holistic Nurses Association

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is a professional specialty nursing association, representing approximately 5,000 members. AHNA's mission is to illuminate holism in nursing practice, community, advocacy, research, and education, creating pathways to holistic nursing. AHNA's core values reflect a commitment to wellness, integrative and whole-person healthcare, and its activities demonstrate that commitment through educating professionals and the public about holistic nursing and integrative healthcare via the promotion of research and scholarship in the field.

About the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses

The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) is committed to developing educational content, delivering informative programs, promoting evidence-based practice guidelines, and providing resources to pediatric, adolescent, and young adult communities and their families. APHON is the primary organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families.

About the Health Ministries Association, Inc.

Founded to advance the specialty practice of faith community nursing, the Health Ministries Association, Inc. (HMA) is a premier nonprofit professional membership organization. HMA champions whole-person wellness, spiritual care, and illness prevention by providing vital education, advocacy, research, and evidence-based resources to its members. The organization connects faith community nurses (FCNs) and health ministry leaders who practice compassionate, relationship-centered care across congregations worldwide.

About the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists

The National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists is a membership organization devoted to advancing the unique expertise and values the clinical nurse specialist brings to delivering high-quality, evidence-based, patient-centered care and reducing the cost of health care delivery. NACNS has more than 2,000 members and represents the 90,955 clinical nurse specialists working in hospitals and health systems, clinics and ambulatory settings and colleges and universities today.

About the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health

Founded in 1980, NPWH is the professional community representing over 13,300 board-certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners (WHNP-BCs), WHNP students, and other advanced practice registered nurses who provide women's and gender-related healthcare. We set a standard of excellence by generating, translating, and promoting the latest research and evidence-based clinical guidance, providing high-quality continuing education, and advocating for patients, providers, and the WHNP profession. Our mission includes protecting and promoting women’s and all individuals' rights to make their own choices regarding their health and well-being within the context of their lived experience and their personal, religious, cultural, and family beliefs. We envision a world where WHNP-BCs and all APRNs who provide women’s and gender related healthcare are esteemed pioneers in fostering a just, healthy, and equitable society.