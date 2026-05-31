KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q1 2026 Quarterly Update

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q1 amounted to EURm 36.5 (EURm 48.4), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -26.4 (EURm 9.8).

Harvest amounted to 6,441 (6,383) tonnes in Q1 2026.

Kaldvík AS maintains harvest guidance for 2026 to approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Q1 2026 quarterly update presentation is attached.

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Webcast

A webcast presentation of the Q1 2026 quarterly update will be held at 15:00 CEST (13:00 Icelandic time) on 1 June 2026.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Hjalti Hvítklett. A Q&A session will follow.

The webcast can be accessed at:

http://www.kaldvik.is/live

Contact:

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO

+298 221 222 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment