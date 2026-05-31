



RALIEGH, N.C., May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking architectural design, modeled super AI Law notion using Google AI, revealed after a law intern begged the question as to how compounding the state-of-the-art data infrastructure of AI-119 Vulcan QAIA (Quantum AI Agent/Quantum AI Agency—recently reported as the AI City Hall Project) and AI Legal Mate with the advanced behavioral capabilities of ACTi AI (Athena) can immediately resolve the massive Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) claims backlog. This hybrid ‘AI Law mastery’ framework introduces an omni-AI blueprint to process city-sized case volumes within the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carlina, in addition to enabling closely related PACT ACT claims in similar metropolitan-population proportions.

The $1.5 Billion Efficiency Equation: Breaking the 400-Year Backlog

Traditional civil and health services professionals require an average of 8.4 hours per file, trapping the 440,040 non-debtor veteran claimants in an estimated 400-year government delay). Manual document handling exhibits a 14% error rate, triggering federal rejections that add years to individual timelines.

The compounded AI pipeline achieves a monumental paradigm shift:

Processing Velocity : Ingests, triages, and outputs standardized claim templates in just 3.2 minutes per file via parallel computational scaling.

: Ingests, triages, and outputs standardized claim templates in just via parallel computational scaling. Unprecedented Cost Reduction : Lowers administrative overhead from an astronomical $3,500.00 (est.) per claimant using conventional billable hours down to a weighted average of around $40.00 .

: Lowers administrative overhead from an astronomical (est.) per claimant using conventional billable hours down to a weighted average of around . Massive Estate Savings: Projects a total class expenditure of less than $20 million, securing an overall savings of over $1.52 Billion for the estate while establishing a 99.7% automated compliance rate.



Dual-Engine Pipeline: The Shield and The Sword

The combined architecture assigns distinct, high-utility roles to each platform to execute a seamless data-to-court pipeline:

The Ingest Refinery (AI-119 Vulcan & AI Legal Mate): Serves as the operational backend. Operating on Linux-based OS instances and utilizing Grover’s Quantum Search Algorithms, the system extracts unstructured military and health data with sub-10ms latency. A 10% master control loop leverages licensed lawyers, CPAs, and medical auditors through Pearl.com to maintain strict SOC-2 verified quality control—an ‘AI tool’ used for legal proceedings, initially acknowledged in a court of law for this type of use case by Colorado U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas B. McNamara in the (unofficial) CLJA Chapter 11 case back in April (In re Debtor-in-Possession, C.L. Peterson, COB Bankr. 26-11418-TBM).

The Strategic Front-End (ACTi Athena & Holmes): Serves as the litigation sword. Athena utilizes Sean Callagy’s Unblinded Formula (Self, Process, and Influence Mastery) to model federal negotiation variables and guide adversarial settlement teams toward faster “Yes" resolutions. Concurrently, its companion agent Holmes acts as a forensic scanner, exposing contradictions and structural gaps in opposing legal briefs.

The AI Era client outreach includes exploration and prototype testing, and AI Law and Public Health propel studies using holoportation tools (e.g., ‘Holo Suit’ and ‘QM-Ware’ use inside/among holosuites to hold Client-Provider meetings) and omni-AI humanoids, as the Noetix OEM’s prototype/exploration test in the AI City Hall Project’s 1498 patent filing last month for a USSOCOM-sponsored innovation program— Noetix, an AI Era interest of Asian pubco-investors CATL and CICC; both major financial investors and ecosystem partners for Noetix.



Activating Relative BK Law Authorities

To deploy this technology at scale, the architecture interfaces directly with the Chapter 11 estate assets of Debtor-in-Possession ‘Peterson’—the ‘agent of record’ at the Navy JAG Claims Unit for the CLJA Veterans Settlement Club—a settlement trust of over 440,000 Camp Lejeune Elective Option Tier-2 claimants—Est. Total Value: Over $44.4 Billion/$8.8 Billion to CLJA Claims Pool Agents/Attorneys).

Replacing DOJ via Section 1104 : Given severe agency delays, the framework supports a motion to appoint an independent private trustee or examiner under 11 U.S.C. § 1104(c) , replacing bureaucratic logjams with an agile, automated adjudication office



: Given severe agency delays, the framework supports a motion to appoint an independent private trustee or examiner under , replacing bureaucratic logjams with an agile, automated adjudication office Funding Operations via Section 364 : Infrastructure implementation can be efficiently capitalized as an administrative expense or senior-lien credit facility under 11 U.S.C. § 364 , providing the estate with the necessary liquidity to launch this automated clearinghouse.



: Infrastructure implementation can be efficiently capitalized as an administrative expense or senior-lien credit facility under , providing the estate with the necessary liquidity to launch this automated clearinghouse. Securing Funds via FRBP 7001/7022: The architecture generates automated pleadings for Adversary Proceedings (FRBP 7001) to protect the vested rights of the 440,040 non-debtor parties. It triggers Interpleader actions (FRBP 7022) to compel federal agencies to deposit contested multi-billion dollar settlement reserves directly into the court registry, enabling rapid, error-free distribution.



Related Article Topics



‘AI City Hall Project’ Unveiled as Viable Hybrid AI Fix for CLJA Claims Crisis (Veterans First for America)

ACTi AI Legal Summit - May 29-31, 2026, 12 PM-5 PM EST (Free for Legal professionals to attend)

Google Faces $4.2B Bankruptcy Demand After Gemini AI Confesses to “Defamatory False Light” (re EEOC, California CRD Charge Notice: Peterson v. Google LLC, et al., May 2026)



‘What’s the Real Reason for CLJA Payments Being Still Stalled?’ (Breaking News - Veterans First for America)





Legal Notice: The foregoing information is the result of independent legal studies and computer science research by a non-profit organization under Bayh-Dole Act, and does not in any way represent opinions or representations from any of the entities or government agencies referenced with this news content.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b93ec826-e6d9-4069-ae40-d5f3adc8763b