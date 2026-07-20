UPDATE: QAIAx Clinical Trial: AGI Alternative Sentencing & Reality Pro-Social Dating (Veterans First for America)



RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QAIAx Microcities Clinical Trial provided an new patent filing update regarding the development of an open-source military-grade artificial general intelligence (AGI) platform named the QAIAx Cool World (ISAC) platform. This platform enables real-life holoportation of humans, hard objects, holographic agents, and omni-AI humanoids, which can be partially or fully controlled by human users. It operates under a pioneering public-use technology license aimed at regulating AGI, ensuring data privacy, and maintaining legal compliance within the context of an AI smart health cities clinical trial. The technology introduces a 90/10 hybrid human-AI civic workforce model, facilitating advanced virtual reality for social dating, professional conferencing, and alternative prison sentencing. Key components include the AI Wat series "Beam Bot" and the “AVK,” an AI suit that creates a holoportation experience with haptic feedback, marking a significant advancement in the AGI Robotics Sector and the AI Era.

AI Alternative Sentencing & Psychiatric Treatment

The architecture introduces non-medicinal, psychiatric rehabilitation tools built for first-time, quasi-criminal, non-violent offenders, and administrative violators:

AI-YO: A frontier AI/AGI learning machine platform substituting brick-and-mortar incarceration with immersive haptic feedback from the ‘AVK suit’ (omni AI-compatible body-ware used for human control of a Beam Bot or humanoid robot), using quasi-mind ware as a haptic-virtual reality application for behavioral and mental health intervention for criminal justice corrections.



A frontier AI/AGI learning machine platform substituting brick-and-mortar incarceration with immersive haptic feedback from the ‘AVK suit’ (omni AI-compatible body-ware used for human control of a or humanoid robot), using quasi-mind ware as a haptic-virtual reality application for behavioral and mental health intervention for criminal justice corrections. AI Elm Street: A virtual simulation platform delivering intensive cognitive behavioral modifications without drugs, based on the AI-YO (choose-your-own-adventure) application (e.g., court order or a psychiatric doctor’s referral for interventional therapy that requires a criminal offender or administrative violator to participate in 500-5000 hours of cognitive situation content programming; what DUI offenders would typically be required to participate in through M.A.D.D. panel meetings).



A virtual simulation platform delivering intensive cognitive behavioral modifications without drugs, based on the AI-YO (choose-your-own-adventure) application (e.g., court order or a psychiatric doctor’s referral for interventional therapy that requires a criminal offender or administrative violator to participate in 500-5000 hours of cognitive situation content programming; what DUI offenders would typically be required to participate in through M.A.D.D. panel meetings). Village of the Crazies (AGI ecosystem platform): A structured, air-gapped virtual therapeutic enclave (‘microcity’) designed as an alternative sentencing platform to rehabilitate minor offenders, similar to AI Elm Street—imagine unpleasant mock situations with Beam Bot (holo-suites) and humanoid technology to recreate criminal incidents and demonstrate where bad-faith actions arose and what should be done to remain law-abiding in the future.



A structured, air-gapped virtual therapeutic enclave (‘microcity’) designed as an alternative sentencing platform to rehabilitate minor offenders, similar to AI Elm Street—imagine unpleasant mock situations with Beam Bot (holo-suites) and humanoid technology to recreate criminal incidents and demonstrate where bad-faith actions arose and what should be done to remain law-abiding in the future. Wartime Therapy (PTSD treatment): An AGI ecosystem system for other AI-YO platform models, specifically used as a solitary or group intervention solution to prevent suicide or de-escalate cognitive effects on the mental health of military veterans exposed to wartime or other military service-connected anomalies.

Frontier Hardware & The Cool World Dating Game

The platform integrates advanced peer-to-peer interactive environments using everyday consumer tech alongside proprietary hardware:

AVK Suit & Beam Bots: High-tech body arrays that track real-time vitals to deploy physical telepresence. It bridges edge-network compatibility for peer-to-peer capabilities with other frontier AI body-ware, such Meta's AI glasses, directly into 3D environments.



High-tech body arrays that track real-time vitals to deploy physical telepresence. It bridges edge-network compatibility for peer-to-peer capabilities with other Meta's AI glasses, directly into 3D environments. QM-Ware Interface: A sub-50 millisecond latency “Quasi-Mind Ware" cognitive link utilizing visual fractal keys, including advanced AI/AGI deep fake memory impressions that synthetically inoculate human thoughts or demeanor, as is a human mind remembering of a favorite movie scene.



A sub-50 millisecond latency “Quasi-Mind Ware" cognitive link utilizing visual fractal keys, including advanced AI/AGI deep fake memory impressions that synthetically inoculate human thoughts or demeanor, as is a human mind remembering of a favorite movie scene. Cool World Dating: A global peer-to-peer matchmaking arena using QAIAx Omni-AI robotics tools. Ironically, the developers themed this ‘Holo-Day’ platform after the 1990s surreal live-action and animated fantasy film Cool World starring Brad Pitt. In that movie, a human cartoonist is pulled into his own cartoon dimension, involving a fictional intimate interest played by Kim Basinger. This new quasi-reality game platform similarly pulls two or more end users into a surreal, haptic virtual world to experience professional or social meetings between people, humanoids, and Beam Bots without physically being together, as in-the-flesh human beings would meet at a single location.





QAIA Pro License & Future ‘Just Like Mars’ Pilot Program

Civic operations, specialized training, and administrative roles within the smart city require a QAIA Pro License. Professional users—including legal case managers, virtual educators, criminal attorneys, healthcare providers, and civic technicians—use this credential to manage automated networks. Similarly, the clinical trial’s resident patients will be given trainable AI-Me robots (“QAIA Minime”) to master technical certifications, mirroring the historic IT licensing booms of the 1990s that were presented by PC/Internet Era pioneers such as IBM and Microsoft.

Looking forward, developers are actively designing the Just Like Mars Mission (QAIAx v3.0—called “QIII”; an upscaled version of QAIAx’s second-generation of AI City Hall Project—despite no activities with Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and only passive NASA-affiliate program initiatives that paused during the ‘25 federal shutdown. QIII prototype pilot is anticipated to run as its own clinical trial with an anticipated launch later in 2027. USPTO filings for QIII provide details about a continuum of original QAIAx build as an isolated, intranet off-grid testing environment, sending omni-AI humanoids to outer-world destinations to conduct human managed activities.

Clinical Trial Information

Prospective corporate sponsors, institutional partners, and patients seeking to join the active clinical trial waiting list can submit formal regulatory inquiries through the official ClinicalTrials.gov (PRS-NCT07661823) portal, or visit www.vetsrecovery.org.

Related Topics



QAIAx Clinical Trial Program Press Statement from Key Sponsor (Veterans Recovery Network - June 26, 2026)



Implementation of the QAIAx "Cool World" Alternative Sentencing and Cognitive Rehabilitation Program



Proposed QAIAx Program Statement Recommendation: Establishment of Specialized Research Enclave Nodes for IGA/RRC Intermediate-Stay Housing and Automated Accountability Vetting



Homeless Vets Welcome Here: AI City Hall Project Moves on Omni-AI Microcities



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