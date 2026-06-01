Construction contract in Estonia (main building of the Krulli Quarter in Tallinn)

On 29 May 2026, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Krulli Kvartal signed a construction agreement for the construction of the main building of the quarter, a commercial building named Kasvuhoone in Tallinn at Volta 1f.

The contract covers the restoration of the Krulli Quarter’s historic industrial building and its conversion into a modern business and innovation centre with a gross floor area of over 17,000 square metres. The development of Kasvuhoone, integrates solutions for several heritage protection constraints, high architectural and public space standards, as well as principles of reuse and a low carbon footprint.

A five-storey wooden tower rising above the old limestone walls will become a landmark of the Krulli Quarter. Kasvuhoone brings together ambitious startups, flexible workspaces, business accelerators, creative studios, offices, and a vibrant shared area with a food street, small businesses, and exhibition spaces.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 41 million, plus VAT. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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