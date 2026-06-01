Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 1 June 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc’s share buybacks week 22/2026

During week 22 (25 May 2026 - 29 May 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 25/05/2026 26/05/2026 27/05/2026 28/05/2026 29/05/2026 Week 22/2026, total AQEU Volume 1,119 3,749 7,002 5,238 2,194 19,302 Average price 9.28 9.31 9.28 9.19 9.14 9.25 CEUX Volume 101,233 211,168 133,349 221,252 153,186 820,188 Average price 9.30 9.23 9.27 9.16 9.13 9.21 TQEX Volume 15,955 54,323 23,687 50,329 35,938 180,232 Average price 9.29 9.24 9.27 9.16 9.12 9.20 XHEL Volume 199,973 286,352 202,188 429,458 329,330 1,447,301 Average price 9.30 9.24 9.27 9.16 9.13 9.20 Total, all markets Volume 318,280 555,592 366,226 706,277 520,648 2,467,023 Average price 9.30 9.24 9.27 9.16 9.13 9.20

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 7,014,006 Sampo A shares representing 0.26 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

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