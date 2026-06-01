Vaidio to Showcase AI Vision Innovations and Real-Time Operational Intelligence at COMPUTEX 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio today announced its participation at COMPUTEX 2026, taking place June 2–5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Attendees are invited to visit Vaidio at Booth #R0634, 4F, Hall 2, where the company will showcase the latest advancements in AI-powered video intelligence designed to help organizations create data from their cameras and operationalize real-time safety, security, and operational awareness at enterprise scale.

At COMPUTEX 2026, Vaidio will highlight how its AI Vision Platform enables organizations to transform existing camera infrastructure into actionable operational intelligence through real-time analytics, natural language interaction, and scalable AI infrastructure aligned with NVIDIA technologies.

Featured demonstrations and platform innovations will include:

● Vaidio Camera Agent — recipient of a 2026 SIA New Products + Solutions Award , Vaidio Camera Agent streamlines Vision AI deployment by automatically recommending camera placement, detecting connected cameras, and configuring AI Vision engines for rapid, scalable system deployment.

● Vaidio Prompt-Based Search — enabling intuitive interaction with video systems, using NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) , through prompt-driven search, live scene queries, and operational insights using natural language search. Vaidio is exploring VSS skills to build these systems faster.

● Enterprise AI Vision infrastructure aligned with NVIDIA technologies — including integrations leveraging NVIDIA Metropolis , DeepStream , NVIDIA Cosmos open vision language model, and TensorRT to support scalable, real-time video intelligence deployments across edge, on-premise, and distributed environments.

Vaidio will also showcase Vaidio Venue Management, a solution built on the Vaidio AI Vision Platform that helps organizations improve operational awareness and guest experience across high-traffic venues. Using existing camera infrastructure, Venue Management enables organizations to monitor queues, occupancy, crowd movement, and spatial activity in real time to support more informed operational decision-making.

As AI increasingly shifts toward Physical AI and real-world operational systems, Vaidio continues expanding its platform capabilities to help organizations operationalize video intelligence across public safety, transportation, smart infrastructure, and enterprise environments.

“Organizations are increasingly looking beyond passive monitoring toward operational systems that can help teams understand and respond to real-world events in real time,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. “At COMPUTEX, we’re showcasing how Vaidio combines AI Vision, prompt-based interaction, and enterprise-scale infrastructure to help organizations transform video into useful data and actionable operational intelligence.”

Vaidio will also showcase how AI-powered video intelligence can integrate with augmented reality (AR) glasses to support field operations. The demonstration highlights how real-time alerts related to objects of interest to improve situational awareness, enabling faster, more informed decision-making in dynamic environments.

As part of COMPUTEX 2026, Vaidio will also participate in NVIDIA’s “Explore to Win” Passport Program, which encourages GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX attendees to discover and engage with NVIDIA and NVIDIA partner experiences throughout the event. Visitors to the Vaidio booth can complete the Vaidio mission experience at Booth #R0634 to earn points as part of the program.

COMPUTEX attendees are invited to visit the Vaidio team at Booth #R0634, 4F, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, to experience the latest innovations in AI Vision and operational intelligence infrastructure.

About Vaidio

Vaidio is the AI Vision Platform that unlocks the power of your cameras. By transforming unstructured video streams into actionable data, Vaidio helps enterprises manage safety, security, and operations more effectively. Whether on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge, Vaidio turns video into a strategic asset, delivering verified accuracy and business intelligence at scale.