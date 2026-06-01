MinIO AIStor and MemKV Deliver the Secure AI Data Path with NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , the data foundation for enterprise AI, today announced support for NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX security architecture introduced during GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX 2026. Together, MinIO and NVIDIA are enabling enterprises to build secure-by-design AI factories where the object storage layer is as trusted as the silicon it runs on.

Data is the Fuel Powering the Agentic AI Factory

In the AI factory, autonomous agents continuously reason, retrieve, and act on enterprise data without direct human oversight. While accelerated compute enables scale and speed, data defines intelligence, differentiation, and trust. Storage is no longer a passive repository. It is the real-time system that governs how agents access and act on enterprise data, enforcing zero-trust architecture, maintaining cryptographic integrity, and delivering deterministic context at the exact moment of execution.

AIStor is where the AI factory's most critical assets live. Model weights, training datasets, inference context, and agent memory all move through the S3 interface, making it the most consequential and exposed layer in the AI data path. Any compromise does not remain isolated. It propagates through autonomous agent actions, degrading model reliability and eroding operational trust across the entire factory. NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX combined with NVIDIA DOCA Vault addresses this challenge at the silicon level. AIStor is working to extend that enforcement to the S3 object layer, where enterprise AI workloads actually operate.

Eliminating GPU Starvation Across the Full I/O Path

The defining performance challenge of the AI factory is not only compute. It is also secure data delivery. As networks advance to 800GbE and beyond, traditional data transfer can become constrained by CPU processing overhead, risking GPU starvation and stealing cycles from orchestration, scheduling, and inference logic.

MinIO is engineering purpose-built solutions across the complete AI I/O path. MemKV, MinIO's purpose-built context memory store, eliminates the recompute tax that can quietly reduce GPU utilization in production inference, turning petabytes of NVMe flash into a shared context tier. Together, AIStor and MemKV form a seamless pipeline from persistent object storage, through context memory, directly into the GPU, with every data movement subject to NVIDIA DOCA security enforcement.

Multi-Agent AI Requires Unified Structured and Unstructured Data

Multi-agent systems reason over unstructured data but require structured data to ground decisions in business logic and operational state. AIStor is one of the S3-compatible object stores that natively handles both through a single interface and governance model. AIStor Tables, built on Apache Iceberg V3, eliminates the siloed implementations and expanded attack surface that come from bolting separate databases onto the AI data path.

The solution enables enterprises to:

Deliver object data to the GPU at wire speed over RDMA with no host CPU overhead.

Eliminate GPU decode starvation from context prefill recomputation with MemKV's shared context memory tier.

Enforce continuous, inline security at the S3 layer via NVIDIA DOCA Vault.

Unify structured and unstructured data under a single S3 interface and governance model.

“The AI factory runs on data, and that data lives in object storage,” said AB Periasamy, co-founder and CEO, MinIO. “AIStor and MemKV form the only complete, secure data path from persistent object storage to in-context GPU memory. With NVIDIA DOCA and NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, every byte moving through that path is protected in silicon.”

“In the agentic AI factory, data is the foundation of intelligence, making security within object storage essential to protecting the integrity, privacy, and value of AI-driven outcomes,” said Jason Hardy, vice president, Storage Technologies at NVIDIA. “MinIO AIStor, NVIDIA DOCA Vault, and NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX together establish a secure data fabric for agentic AI factories, enabling enterprises and sovereign clouds to safeguard critical data while scaling trusted AI with performance and efficiency.”

Data is the fuel powering the agentic AI factory, and NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX is the infrastructure that makes that fuel trusted. AIStor and MemKV extend that trust to the object layer, ensuring every model weight, training dataset, and agent context moving through the AI data path is secured in BlueField-4 silicon, governed by policy, and delivered without compromise.

To learn more about how AIStor and MemKV power the secure AI data path for NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, visit min.io/partners/nvidia .

About MinIO

MinIO is the data foundation for enterprise AI and analytics. Built for exascale performance and limitless scale, AIStor and MemKV cover every layer of the AI data stack from Objects to Tables to inference context, spanning the edge, core, and cloud. With widespread adoption across the Fortune 100 and 500, MinIO is redefining how organizations and government agencies store, manage, and mobilize their data in the AI era. MinIO is backed by Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, and others.

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Alyssa Chan

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