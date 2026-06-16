MinIO Awarded 2026 Databricks ISV Storage Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Databricks Data + AI Summit -- MinIO , the data foundation for enterprise AI and analytics, today announced it has been recognized as the 2026 Databricks ISV Storage Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit , the award highlights MinIO's exceptional contributions and innovations in hybrid AI and analytics infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely analyze and operationalize data without moving it.

Over the past year, MinIO has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations build and scale data analytics and AI applications and agents through its collaboration with Databricks , the Data and AI company. MinIO and Databricks jointly solve a critical industry challenge: enabling cloud-scale analytics and AI on on-premises enterprise data that cannot move due to regulations, latency, or scale, or that requires costly replication or synchronization pipelines. With AIStor Table Sharing and native OpenSharing integration, MinIO enables Databricks customers to query live, governed system-of-record data in place. This zero-copy architecture eliminates data movement, reduces storage and egress costs, improves compliance posture, and accelerates time-to-insight from hours to seconds.

Joint efforts between MinIO and Databricks have focused on simplifying hybrid data environments and unlocking real-time access to operational, manufacturing, IoT, financial, and regulated datasets that traditionally remained siloed on-premises. By embedding OpenSharing directly into the storage layer, MinIO removes the need for gateways, replication services, and duplicate storage infrastructure, enabling customers to scale AI and analytics workloads more efficiently. This approach helps organizations extend the reach of the Databricks platform to on-premises data, giving AI applications, agents, and analytics access to trusted enterprise data while maintaining governance and control.

"The most valuable enterprise data is often the least portable because it's regulated, operational, and real-time. That's exactly the data that MinIO and Databricks unlock together, meeting it where it lives through a unified data layer where structured and unstructured data are governed, queryable, and actionable through a single interface, delivered via OpenSharing without replication, without gateways, without compromise,” said Garima Kapoor, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, MinIO. “This recognition reflects what our joint customers are already proving: the future of AI and analytics is not a pipeline to the cloud, it's intelligence applied to data in place. Let’s stop moving data and start analyzing it."

“As the race to productionize AI accelerates, customers consistently ask us how they can better manage their data in order to build AI apps and agents that make a real impact on their business,” said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. “As a key Databricks partner, MinIO helps our joint customers do exactly that. We’re proud to recognize them as 2026 Databricks ISV Storage Partner of the Year.”

One example of the partnership’s impact is a Fortune 500 semiconductor manufacturer that leveraged MinIO AIStor Table Sharing with Databricks to eliminate the need to replicate massive manufacturing datasets to the cloud. By enabling Databricks to query high-value on-premises data directly, the manufacturer gained access to 70 percent more relevant data without migration, reduced data access latency from hours to near real time, eliminated duplicate storage costs, and accelerated the identification of manufacturing yield and process issues. The company was also able to use that data to support AI-driven analysis and operational decision-making without introducing additional data movement or infrastructure complexity. For more on this partnership, visit How a Fortune 500 Manufacturer Runs Databricks AI on 250 TB of On-Premises Data at Data + AI Summit .

To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit https://min.io . Visit MinIO at Booth #527 and our session Petabytes in Plain Sight: Extending Databricks to the On-Prem Data You Already Have at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 15-18.

About MinIO

MinIO is the data foundation for enterprise AI and analytics. Built for exascale performance and limitless scale, AIStor and MemKV cover every layer of the AI data stack from Objects to Tables to inference context, spanning the edge, core, and cloud. With widespread adoption across the Fortune 100 and 500, MinIO is redefining how organizations and government agencies store, manage, and mobilize their data in the AI era. MinIO is backed by Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, and others.

Media contact:

Jennifer Marquez

Jennifer.marquez@archetype.co