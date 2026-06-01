Bitget Launches Reality Aligned with CEO’s 10% Tokenization Vision

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange, announced the launch of Reality, a licensed financial platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), connecting eligible global users with tokenized exposure to traditional financial assets through crypto-native ecosystems.

Reality will bring tokenized US stocks and ETFs into Bitget’s broader trading ecosystem, giving users access to market exposure traditionally limited by geography, market hours, fragmented platforms, and settlement barriers. The launch marks a key step in Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) roadmap, which aims to combine crypto, on-chain markets, and traditional asset access within one platform experience.

Reality is the issuing platform of rTokens, the onchain representations of publicly traded equities and ETFs. Each rToken is 1:1 backed by real shares held with a FINRA-registered, SIPC-protected U.S. Broker-dealer. Reality enforces the industry’s highest transparency standards, with independent third-party auditors delivering a live Proof of Asset dashboard and CPA-level audit reports to ensure verifiable asset integrity at all times.

By bridging directly into U.S. equity pools, the protocol supports deep liquidity, institutional-scale entries and exits with optimized slippage, matching traditional order-book efficiency. Corporate actions, including dividends, cash distributions, and stock splits, are matched via a 1:1 deterministic mapping engine. On the ecosystem front, Reality RWAs will be natively integrated into the Bitget exchange. Key use cases include: utilizing tokenized equities as unified account margin to maximize capital efficiency; full compatibility with algorithmic Grid and Copy Trading systems; and deployment across Bitget's native Staking and Lending products.

Reality will operate as Bitget’s dedicated real-world asset provider, serving as the specialized arm for the tokenization of traditional financial instruments. Reality functions as the primary layer where traditional market value is standardized for the crypto economy. This alignment ensures that Bitget users have exclusive, seamless access to a secure and regulated environment for RWA trading.

“Reality is built around Bitget’s 10% vision: by 2030, nearly 10% of financial assets could exist in tokenized form,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Stablecoins, faster blockchain settlement, and growing interest from major exchanges are pushing RWAs from experiment to market infrastructure. Reality is Bitget’s step toward making that future accessible to global users.”

Reality is aligned with Gracy Chen’s “10% vision” for the RWA industry, which projects that tokenization is still in its early stages. Money market funds and private credit account for only around 0.5–1% of their total markets, while tokenized equities represent just 0.1% of the $125 trillion global equity market. By 2030, Gracy’s vision is that nearly 10% of all financial assets could exist in tokenized form.

The launch comes as tokenized equities gain momentum across global markets. Investors are increasingly looking for products that combine familiar assets with faster settlement, broader access, and around-the-clock availability. Reality is designed to meet this demand by bringing traditional asset exposure into Bitget’s UEX framework, alongside crypto trading, on-chain tools, AI products, and existing tokenized asset offerings.

Reality will initially focus on tokenized exposure to selected US stocks and ETFs, with further asset expansion planned after launch. Product access, supported assets, trading features, and user eligibility will be subject to applicable laws, regional restrictions, and final launch terms.

The rollout also strengthens Bitget’s position in the RWA sector, following its broader push into tokenized stocks, gold, FX, commodities, and other traditional market-linked products. With Reality, Bitget is extending its UEX strategy beyond crypto trading into a wider financial access layer for global users.

Disclaimer

The tokenized assets referenced herein (the "Tokens"), have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof is available. Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply.

Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any assets, including any Tokens. Digital asset trading involves significant risk and volatility. Past performance is not and will not be an indication of future results. You may lose the full value of your investment and no profit is guaranteed. Please ensure compliance with your local laws and regulations and seek independent professional advice before investing.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

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