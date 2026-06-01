Eightfold AI Positioned as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

LONDON and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, has been positioned as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the fourth consecutive year. This position reflects the rapidly accelerating shift among large enterprises toward skills intelligence and agentic talent acquisition, where AI-powered workflows are required to manage the scale and complexity of modern hiring.

In the 2026 report, Fosway highlights a market where hiring in Europe is more cautious, uneven and harder to read. Application volumes are rising, AI-generated applications are adding noise to hiring funnels, and employers are under pressure to improve recruiter productivity, candidate quality, decision consistency and AI governance.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ assesses providers across five dimensions: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory. Eightfold’s position as a Strategic Leader reflects its breadth as a talent intelligence platform for complex enterprise hiring, at a time when organizations are looking to improve recruiter productivity, decision quality and governance across the hiring process.

“The talent acquisition market is shifting toward greater use of skills intelligence and agentic workflows, where AI agents can execute structured steps at scale with human oversight,” said Varun Kacholia, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Eightfold AI. “For talent acquisition leaders, that means moving faster, improving consistency, and maintaining governance, transparency, and human judgment across complex global hiring environments.”

Advancing Agentic Talent Acquisition

Designed for enterprise-scale hiring, Eightfold’s Talent Acquisition offering combines skills intelligence, candidate engagement, structured evaluation, and workflow automation in a unified, governed experience that helps organizations scale recruiting more intelligently and improve hiring consistency. Built on Eightfold’s Talent Intelligence foundation, the platform helps enterprises rediscover talent, match and recommend candidates more effectively, engage talent across channels, and evaluate hiring decisions through explainability, role-aware interviewing, and governance.

Eightfold AI Interviewer is a leading example of Eightfold’s approach to agentic talent acquisition, helping enterprises conduct structured candidate evaluation while maintaining oversight, candidate experience, and consistency across high-volume hiring environments. According to Eightfold data, organizations using AI Interviewer have reported measurable improvement across hiring effectiveness, candidate experience, and recruiter efficiency, including candidate NPS scores above 90%, interview completion in as little as 24 hours, and faster time-to-fill across hiring operations.

“The talent acquisition market in Europe is cautious, fragmented and increasingly shaped by AI-driven change,” said Dr. Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services, Fosway Group. “TA leaders are under pressure to improve recruiter productivity, hiring quality and decision consistency, while maintaining appropriate governance, transparency and human oversight. Eightfold AI’s position as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition reflects its role as a talent intelligence platform for complex, enterprise-scale hiring, particularly as organisations look for solutions that can support more effective, skills-informed and governed hiring processes.”

Built for Skills-Based, Enterprise-Scale Hiring

Eightfold’s Talent Intelligence Engine, trained on more than a billion career trajectories and 1.6 million skills, helps organizations make more informed hiring decisions by connecting skills intelligence, explainability, structured evaluation, and governance across the hiring journey.

Capabilities include:

Structured, skills-based candidate evaluation at enterprise scale through AI Interviewer

Explainable skills intelligence designed to improve hiring quality and decision consistency

AI-powered matching and rediscovery that help organizations identify adjacent and transferable skills across talent pools

Unified workflow intelligence and governance spanning sourcing through offer management

Modern candidate engagement across chat, SMS, WhatsApp, voice, and digital application workflows





To learn more about Eightfold AI’s position in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, visit here . To learn how Eightfold is helping enterprises modernize hiring with agentic, AI-powered talent acquisition, request a demo .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human led. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

Media Contact

Eightfold Communications

press@eightfold.ai

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional market analysis model that helps organizations compare solutions based on Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition provides a unique assessment of the principal talent acquisition options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.