KTC Launches Upgraded COB Display Technology Solution to Accelerate Global Smart Display Innovation

Houston, Texas, USA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTC (Shenzhen Kangguan Technology Co., Ltd.‌) has announced the launch of its upgraded COB display technology solution and enhanced global customized smart display services, marking a new step in the company’s expansion of high-performance flat panel display solutions.





As a global professional provider of flat panel display solutions, KTC has been deeply engaged in the display industry for more than a decade. Centered on independent research and development, the company has established a complete innovation system covering technological breakthroughs, intelligent manufacturing, and industrial development.





I. Diversified Patent Portfolio Establishes Solid Technological Moat

As of December 2024, KTC holds a total of 1,710 intellectual property rights including invention patents, design patents and software copyrights. It has led and participated in the formulation of three national industry standards. All products have passed strict certifications on safety regulations, performance and intellectual property, forming solid technological accumulation and standardized R&D mechanisms.

The group owns 6 national high-tech enterprises and 2 national-level specialized, refined, distinctive and innovative "Little Giant" enterprises. These authoritative qualifications fully demonstrate its outstanding technological strength, independent innovation capability and core competitive advantages in the segmented display sector.

II. In-depth Research and Development of Core Technologies

Adhering to the innovation-driven strategy and independent technological breakthroughs, KTC has developed the exclusive one-lamp-one-zone ultra-thin COB lamp board solution, supporting up to 2304 independent dimming zones with peak brightness exceeding 1400 nits.

This innovative structure greatly improves local dimming precision, achieves slimmer device design, and significantly elevates screen contrast and visual layering. Equipped with pixel-level Demura brightness correction and professional full-range color calibration technology, its display products reach over 95% in overall color and brightness uniformity, effectively eliminating chromatic aberration and uneven brightness caused by manufacturing processes.





III. Strong Intelligent Manufacturing Strength

KTC has built intelligent manufacturing industrial parks covering 750,000 square meters in Shenzhen and Huizhou, with more than 7,000 employees, and is honored as a National Single Champion Enterprise in Manufacturing.

Fully-equipped production lines covering display products from 8-inch to 162-inch are in place, including complete machine, module, main board and light bar production lines, with an annual comprehensive production capacity of 15 million units, enabling flexible production and in-depth customized services.

Supported by large-scale manufacturing bases and stable high-quality panel supply chains, KTC gaming monitors surpass mainstream industry standards in industrial design and material craftsmanship. With self-owned production facilities capable of producing 5 million gaming monitors annually, KTC realizes optimal coordination of cost control, product quality and delivery efficiency.





IV.Industry Outlook