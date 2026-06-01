|Company announcement no. 29 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
01 June 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,215,833
|317.3553
|1,337,917,000
|25 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|26 May 2026
|16,260
|334.6510
|5,441,425
|27 May 2026
|17,290
|332.9548
|5,756,788
|28 May 2026
|57,098
|331.0311
|18,901,214
|29 May 2026
|27,935
|332.7983
|9,296,721
|Total accumulated over week 22
|118,583
|332.2242
|39,396,148
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,334,416
|317.7621
|1,377,313,148
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.531% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|25 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|26 May 2026
|10,475
|334.7412
|3,506,414
|27 May 2026
|11,840
|332.9763
|3,942,439
|28 May 2026
|34,198
|331.0436
|11,321,029
|29 May 2026
|17,415
|332.7627
|5,795,062
|Total accumulated over week 22
|73,928
|332.2820
|24,564,945
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,746,526
|317.5512
|872,162,740
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|25 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|26 May 2026
|5,785
|334.4879
|1,935,013
|27 May 2026
|5,450
|332.9082
|1,814,350
|28 May 2026
|22,900
|331.0125
|7,580,186
|29 May 2026
|10,520
|332.8571
|3,501,657
|Total accumulated over week 22
|44,655
|332.1287
|14,831,205
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,587,890
|318.1268
|505,150,415
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment