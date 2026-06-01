Company announcement no. 29 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







01 June 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,215,833 317.3553 1,337,917,000 25 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 26 May 2026 16,260 334.6510 5,441,425 27 May 2026 17,290 332.9548 5,756,788 28 May 2026 57,098 331.0311 18,901,214 29 May 2026 27,935 332.7983 9,296,721 Total accumulated over week 22 118,583 332.2242 39,396,148 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,334,416 317.7621 1,377,313,148

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.531% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 25 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 26 May 2026 10,475 334.7412 3,506,414 27 May 2026 11,840 332.9763 3,942,439 28 May 2026 34,198 331.0436 11,321,029 29 May 2026 17,415 332.7627 5,795,062 Total accumulated over week 22 73,928 332.2820 24,564,945 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,746,526 317.5512 872,162,740





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 25 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 26 May 2026 5,785 334.4879 1,935,013 27 May 2026 5,450 332.9082 1,814,350 28 May 2026 22,900 331.0125 7,580,186 29 May 2026 10,520 332.8571 3,501,657 Total accumulated over week 22 44,655 332.1287 14,831,205 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,587,890 318.1268 505,150,415

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment