Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 29 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



01 June 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,215,833317.35531,337,917,000
25 May 202600.00000
26 May 202616,260334.65105,441,425
27 May 202617,290332.95485,756,788
28 May 202657,098331.031118,901,214
29 May 202627,935332.79839,296,721
Total accumulated over week 22118,583332.224239,396,148
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,334,416317.76211,377,313,148

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.531% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
25 May 202600.00000
26 May 202610,475334.74123,506,414
27 May 202611,840332.97633,942,439
28 May 202634,198331.043611,321,029
29 May 202617,415332.76275,795,062
Total accumulated over week 2273,928332.282024,564,945
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,746,526317.5512872,162,740


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
25 May 202600.00000
26 May 20265,785334.48791,935,013
27 May 20265,450332.90821,814,350
28 May 202622,900331.01257,580,186
29 May 202610,520332.85713,501,657
Total accumulated over week 2244,655332.128714,831,205
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,587,890318.1268505,150,415

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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