Tims China to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on June 9, 2026

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday June 9, 2026, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EDT or 8:00 PM China Standard Time. The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts.

Participants are kindly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.

Pre-registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI87efb84978714709b23f062bc05715df

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China” or the “Company”) is the parent company of exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons restaurants in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com .

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE TIM HORTONS® BRAND

The TIM HORTONS® brand and related trademarks is used by Tims China pursuant to a franchise agreement with Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH and its affiliates (collectively, the “Identified Persons”). The Identified Persons are entities entirely separate and distinct from Tims China and its subsidiaries (the “Group”). No Identified Persons exercises any control over the business, operations, finances or management of the Group, and no Identified Person is responsible for any obligations or liabilities of the Group.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina