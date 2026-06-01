























Company Announcement No 27/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















1 June 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 22

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



600,000



317,185,400.00 25 May 2026 (public holiday)

26 May 2026

27 May 2026

28 May 2026

29 May 2026 -

8,000

8,000

8,000

9,000



545.67

544.11

540.54

542.93 -

4,365,360.00

4,352,880.00

4,324,320.00

4,886,370.00 Total over week 22 33,000 17,928,930.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



633,000



335,114,330.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 639,672 own shares, equal to 0.72% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment